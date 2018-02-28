Exclusive: ‘Bellevue’ Creators Tease Last Three Episodes

For five episodes, Bellevue has intrigued audiences with tales of murder, small-town relationships and mysterious characters, prompting many theories from fans.

Series creators Jane Maggs and Adrienne Mitchell say they have been loving the fan theories and the remainder of Season 1 will leave them speechless.

“[The last three episodes] continue to ramp up in intensity,” Maggs told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. “Obviously in the investigation but even more so in the personal and interpersonal relationships within the show, everything just comes to a different climax at a different time.”

“We’re at the point in the season where there’s climaxes all over the place,” Maggs added.

Mitchell, who also directed four episodes of the series, revealed that the season’s final episodes are “insane.”

“It’s a very interconnected, intertwined show and you can’t expect one episode to land it all, so it’s over these three episodes that the pieces [of the mystery] are landing,” Mitchell said. “All of those pieces resonate and conclude … we do have a concluding mystery at the end [of the season].”

That mystery dives into the person responsible for the death of teenager Sandy Driver (Angela Magri) 20 years earlier, and how her murder is connected to the death of transgender teen Jesse Sweetland (Sadie O’Neil) in the present.

“I think all questions are answered and then, maybe, more questions are raised,” Maggs said.

One question that will most likely be resolved is the identity of The Riddler, a mysterious person helping Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) uncover the crimes, while also tormenting her since she was a child.

Both Mitchell and Maggs reveal they are keeping tabs on what fans on Twitter are theorizing.

“It is amazing to interact with these fans who are so passionate,” Mitchell said. “It’s just been incredible because they get really specific about questions and ideas and theories, and it’s fascinating to see how they put the clues together, given how challenging it was for us to try and put things together when we were working on the show.”

“And it’s interesting because they have all of these good theories. I remember saying for one of them, ‘that’s a really good idea, actually.’” she joked. “They’re just a really intelligent group and it’s really exciting to interact with them.”

Of all the theories they’ve read online, bits and pieces have been close to correct, but none encompass the broader mystery Bellevue is hiding.

“It’s a very complex web of things that comes to light, so there’s always a few things people hit on for sure,” Maggs said.

Bellevue airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America.