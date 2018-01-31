TV Shows

'Bellevue' Mystery Heats up After Annie Ryder Finds Dead Body

Bellevue’s second episode ended with a huge reveal, sending fans into a frenzy on social […]

By

Bellevue’s second episode ended with a huge reveal, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

After two episodes of Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) working hard to find missing transgender teen Jesse Sweetland (Sadie O’Neil), Annie finally caught up to them, only it was too late.

In the closing seconds of Tuesday’s episode, Annie found herself in the ruins of an abandoned treatment facility in the outskirts of the town of Bellevue. After finding an old shack where murder victim Sandy Driver had been kept before being murdered twenty years before, Annie found Jesse’s body on the edge of a nearby pond.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their heartbreak after the game-changing reveal, as well as with their excitement for what comes next on the WGN America crime drama.

Fans were also uneasy when, earlier in the episode Annie found what was discovered to be Sandy Driver’s fingernails inside a doll that was left in her car by the mysterious stranger leaving clues for her.

With the second episode’s ending, Jesse’s disappearance is now another murder in the small town, and there’s definitely a connection between Jesse’s death and the murder of Sandy Driver.

Bellevue airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America.

