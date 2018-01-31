‘Bellevue’ Mystery Heats up After Annie Ryder Finds Dead Body

Bellevue’s second episode ended with a huge reveal, sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

After two episodes of Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) working hard to find missing transgender teen Jesse Sweetland (Sadie O’Neil), Annie finally caught up to them, only it was too late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the closing seconds of Tuesday’s episode, Annie found herself in the ruins of an abandoned treatment facility in the outskirts of the town of Bellevue. After finding an old shack where murder victim Sandy Driver had been kept before being murdered twenty years before, Annie found Jesse’s body on the edge of a nearby pond.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express their heartbreak after the game-changing reveal, as well as with their excitement for what comes next on the WGN America crime drama.

I really had hope that Jesse was alive #BellevueWGNA — ✨✨Dina✨✨ (@Dina_Marie0221) January 31, 2018

THAT’S HOW IT ENDS???? Lord have mercy #BellevueWGNA — ☠️ maggie👽 (@MaggieJSta) January 31, 2018

Well, that sure answers that question …. #BellevueWGNA — Elyse (@wraithfodder) January 31, 2018

Watching tonight’s episode makes me sad and angry at what has been happening to Jesse. Yeah I know it’s just a show, but this stuff is happening all over. Glad #BellevueWGNA is shining the light on this subject matter — Meagan Heron (@Meggerz1981) January 31, 2018

This is a wild ride. I love it. #BellevueWGNA — Autumn (@Page2Girl) January 31, 2018

EVERYONE should be watching #BellevueWGNA it’s so good 👏👏👏 https://t.co/BGSTG2TiUJ — Jerome Dakota (@FunnyUsername3) January 31, 2018

Fans were also uneasy when, earlier in the episode Annie found what was discovered to be Sandy Driver’s fingernails inside a doll that was left in her car by the mysterious stranger leaving clues for her.

Fingerless fingernails look a little too much like pistachio shells for my liking. #BellevueWGNA pic.twitter.com/gcc39dtEXy — ☠️ maggie👽 (@MaggieJSta) January 31, 2018

Oh oh, maybe they’re just dessicated Halloween candy corn instead #BellevueWGNA — Elyse (@wraithfodder) January 31, 2018

With the second episode’s ending, Jesse’s disappearance is now another murder in the small town, and there’s definitely a connection between Jesse’s death and the murder of Sandy Driver.

Bellevue airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on WGN America.