'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Trailer Has Fans Weighing in on New Season of FX Series

Impeachment: American Crime Story dropped its first trailer this week, and it has fans weighing in on the new season of the FX anthology series. The new season of American Crime Story is set to debut on Sept. 7 on FX and will be about the scandal around former U.S. President Bill Clinton's relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen will portray Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky.

Additional stars include: Sarah Paulson as whistleblower Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as then-Vice President Al Gore, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner would play the role of journalist Matt Drudge. Colin Hanks has also been reported to have joined the cast, though there is no word on who he is playing. The new trailer for the upcoming season of American Crime Story has had social media talking and we've collected some of the best responses below. Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Impeachment!