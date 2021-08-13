'Impeachment: American Crime Story' Trailer Has Fans Weighing in on New Season of FX Series
Impeachment: American Crime Story dropped its first trailer this week, and it has fans weighing in on the new season of the FX anthology series. The new season of American Crime Story is set to debut on Sept. 7 on FX and will be about the scandal around former U.S. President Bill Clinton's relationship with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen will portray Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein stars as Lewinsky.
Additional stars include: Sarah Paulson as whistleblower Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as then-Vice President Al Gore, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones and Billy Eichner would play the role of journalist Matt Drudge. Colin Hanks has also been reported to have joined the cast, though there is no word on who he is playing. The new trailer for the upcoming season of American Crime Story has had social media talking and we've collected some of the best responses below. Scroll down to see what fans have to say about Impeachment!
FX’s award-winning series returns. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Impeachment: American Crime Story - starring Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky. Premieres September 7, only on @FXNetworks. #ACSImpeachment pic.twitter.com/OlRd1fQnaX— American Crime Story FX (@ACSFX) August 12, 2021
"This looks really good," one fan commented. "I’m still pissed about how Monica Lewinsky was treated."prevnext
Sarah Paulson as Linda Trip? Oh this I gotta see! pic.twitter.com/ouApwM5PE5— Masked Mulatto (@MulattoMasked) August 13, 2021
"This is going to be so good I can already see, I’m so freaking excited!" another user exclaimed.prevnext
Me watching this: pic.twitter.com/HHjpnxmXTV— ChytownGirl (@ChytownGirl89) August 12, 2021
"Sarah and Beanie getting an Emmy for this WHEN," someone else tweeted. "It literally screams."prevnext
yes as she should pic.twitter.com/2BIpg6YJbs— . (@okwhatsgoingon) August 13, 2021
"So glad to see something that will finally show us how they f—ed [Monica Lewinsky] over. She’s a producer on this. Can’t wait to watch!" somebody else wrote.prevnext
Wow! Did NOT recognise Clive Owen!— Sam O’Sullivan (@SamOSul44108519) August 13, 2021
Brilliant actor!
"Oh my...oh my...Edie and Sarah!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!!?!? This is going to be sooooooo good," a fan cheered.prevnext
Bottom right image is a good one. That's surprisingly good casting.— edited for syndication (@thesideofmyface) August 13, 2021
"I was born almost a year after the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton and I would totally watch this," a young social media user wrote.prevnext
Brava to @MonicaLewinsky for helping tell her story, on her terms. The trailer is fantastic! #ACSImpeachment— Joshua Grotheer (@joshuagrotheer) August 12, 2021
"This was crazy to watch in real-time back in 1998 and 1999. I’m looking forward to seeing the retelling of this saga," a final fan commented.prev