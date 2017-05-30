‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Michael Nance Dies At 31

The Bachelorette contestant Michael Nance has passed away. The 31-year-old appeared on season 8 of the ABC reality show and competed for the affection of Emily Maynard.

"At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner," a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas said, according to E! News.

At 2:10 a.m. on May 29, police officers were dispatched after a call was placed to report an unresponsive male. The law enforcement officials arrived at the scene to find the unresponsive male, who was later identified as Michael Nance.

He was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m.

Since word of his death surfaced, several other Bachelor stars took to social media to share their reaction to the tragic news.

Chris Bukowski posted on Twitter: "Extremely difficult learning the news of Michael Nance's passing. He was a gentle man with a huge heart. He'll be missed but not forgotten.

Sean Lowe also weighed in on the heartbreaking news of Nance's passing. "My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette," he wrote.

"My fondest memories of Michael were when he would sing and play guitar in the Bachelor house," cast member Tony Pieper said. "You could tell that was his happy and joyous place. He had such a big heart and was such a genuine guy. We lost a good one in Michael. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. RIP, buddy."

Kalon McMahon said: "He was one of the nicest and most genuine guys in the house. We kept in touch after the show and I'm just really sad. His music was amazing. He was amazing. He was a gentle giant."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. wrote on Twitter: "I will always remember my friend Michael Nance for his kind and fragile soul. Addiction is a terrible disease, may he finally find peace."

Emily Maynard has yet to speak out about Michael Nance's death.

