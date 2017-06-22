DeMario Jackson Reportedly Quits ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal may be over, but the problems for the contestants involved still remain.

According to TMZ, DeMario Jackson, who was accused of taking advantage of Corinne Olympios after the two engaged in oral sex in the pool, will not return to the show now that filming has resumed.

The investigation into the incident found no wrong-doing on the part of Jackson, and the show getting ready to start production once again. However, the entire event has been difficult for Jackson, and he apparently wants no part in a return.

Sources claim that the reality star has been suffering from anxiety over the scandal, and he feels as though he’s been living under a cloud of suspicion throughout the process. He’s reportedly also been seeing a therapist.

Understandably, Jackson is upset because his name will forever be linked to this scandal, despite the fact that he was found innocent in the investigation.

Some sources close to the investigation say that Jackson was invited back but declined to reappear, while other sources say that he hasn’t made an official decision.

Meanwhile, it’s being reported that Olympios will not be invited back to Bachelor in Paradise, or any other Bachelor property.

