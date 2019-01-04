‘The Bachelor’ Contestant’s Fake Accent Scam Has Social Media in Stitches

Have you ever heard of the saying, “Fake it until you make it?” Well, that’s exactly what Season 23 Bachelor contestant, Bri, is going to do to try and earn herself that first rose.

Before the season’s premiere episode, which airs Monday Jan. 7 on ABC, the network released a short clip of the newest Bachelor and former NFL player, Colton Underwood, meeting the young model.

The clip shows her walking up to Underwood as he greets her with a hug and question.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

The Bachelor says, “Colton. What’s your name?”

The new contestant responded with, “Bri, so nice to meet you,” with a polished Australian accent.

Underwood then proceeded to say, “Nice to meet you, you have a nice accent. Where are you from?”

Here’s where Bri gets clever. She never actually answers his question. Instead she replies with, “The accent is Australian, I was hoping that you’re kind of a sucker for accents.”

To which he replies with, “I am.”

She bounced off with her reply, “I didn’t know what you would think about it.”

Then he ended with, “I love it. I’ll see you inside, alright?”

Immediately, the camera comes back to her for a one-shot and that’s when she told the audience that she is not really Australian and “you have to do what you can to stand out.”

Having a contestant who wants to stand out from the crowd isn’t an unfamiliar concept to ABC’s hit show. In fact, it’s a rating booster. Fans have gone crazy for this girl already!

Perez Hilton tweeted, “Bri is a nutjob!! She’s my instant fave!!!!”

One user wrote, “American’s are REALLY something else istg,” [with three laughing face emojis].

the girl on the bachelor with the australian accent pic.twitter.com/eeuEU110i1 — anja (@lildolewhip) January 4, 2019

But she’s not the only contestant who made waves on their first night. Several people looking for love on previous seasons have had shocking introductions that run parallel to Bri’s.

Remember Season 18 when Clare Crawley pretended to be pregnant and spooked Bachelor Juan Pablo Galvis?

How about when Corinne Olympios tried to pull off the Varsity Blues whipped cream trick in an attempt to seduce Season 21 Bachelor, Nick Viall? That one ended up being a massive fail.

Or when former Nashville, Tennessee resident and dentist, Chris Strandburg, — otherwise known as Cupcake — pulled up in just that, a cupcake?

Fans can catch all the juicy drama of Season 23 of The Bachelor Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET for a three-hour season premiere on ABC.