'Austin Dillion's Life in the Fast Lane': Paul and Mariel Swan Preview 'Bittersweet' Season Finale (Exclusive)

The first season of Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane ends on Thursday with a two-part season finale on USA at 9 p.m. ET. The focus will be on Paul and Mariel Swan welcoming their daughter into the world, and the couple is ready to share the episode with the rest of the world. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Paul and Mariel Swan discussed what can fans expect from the season finale.

"Yeah, it's going to be a good one," Paul exclusively told PopCulture via telephone. "This is one I've been waiting for a while. It's obviously kind of bittersweet that it's the season finale, because we've been having so much fun watching it, but really hoping for that Season 2. So we'll have to see what happens with that. But this episode we'll actually have a lot to do with the birth of Bella, our new daughter and getting to see her and introducing her to the world."

Mariel agrees with her husband. "Yeah. I'm really excited about that. Honestly, it seems so surreal that it was three months ago," she said. "But yeah, that's definitely what I'm most excited about during the finale." Paul and Mariel welcomed Bella in May and the godparents are their best friends and co-stars in Life in the Fast Lane, NASCAR star Austin Dillion and his wife Whitney.

"I couldn't have imagined how awesome it would be to just wake up to her a sweet little face every single day and just have ... It literally feels like your heart's just running outside of your body, just sitting there, laying there," Mariel said. "So we actually love being new parents. And of course, it comes with challenges and some days there's no sleep, but it's just so worth it. Austin and Whit have been amazing. Oh my gosh. Whit always tells me that the days are long, but the years are short. And she's just so right."

Life in the Fast Lane shows what Austin Dillon's life is like on and off the track but also shows how important friends and family are. Paul Swan works on Dillon's pit crew, and Mariel and Witney have been friends since their days as Tennessee Titans cheerleaders. The four have a lot of fun together, but will there be a season 2?

"We're praying for it. We're really hoping for it," Paul said. "We all really want it and I think the network does. And we've been talking to our producers. They just got to make sure everything fits right and times up right and they're for sure about it. So I think there's a good shot of it, but you never know until you know. So we're just being patient with it right now and enjoying season one and all that's come from it. So we'll see what happens, but we're definitely wanting it."