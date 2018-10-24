‘Atypical’ Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

Atypical has officially been renewed for a third season on Netflix, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

The series announced its renewal by sharing the news on social media.

“It’s a great day, because Atypical Season 3 is on the way,” a post from the show’s official Twitter page read. “Coming soon to Netflix.”

Fans of the show have already begun expressing their excitement over the news, with many taking to social media to comment on it.

“Awesome! This show is fantastic on every level! Congratulations,” one fan tweeted, while someone else wrote, “Best show on Netflix right now. Can’t wait.”

Atypical is a dramedy that focuses on Sam Gardner, an 18-year-old student from Connecticut who has autism. In the first season of the show he announced that he wanted to start dating and the rest of the series spun-out from there.

Actor Keir Gilchrist stars as Sam, with Jennifer Jason Leigh playing his mother and Michael Rapaport appearing as his father. Other actors and actresses featured in the show include Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okuda, Graham Rogers, Nik Dodani, Jenna Boyd, and Rachel Redleaf.

In a recent interview with Variety, 26-year-old Gilchrist shared details of how he prepared to play Sam.

“My rep set me up with Robia [Rashid], the creator of the show, so I got to sit down with her for a couple of hours. It was a very lengthy audition process, and we talked a lot about the various ways in which I could play Sam,” he said. “The most helpful piece of research was the book The Journal of Best Practices: A Memoir of Marriage, Asperger Syndrome and One Man’s Quest to Be a Better Husband. The book ended up being a really big contributing factor in creating Sam’s character.”

Gilchrist later went on to detail some of the important character details about Sam, and shared that visualizing his perception is really important.

“With Sam, his senses spiral all over the place, so we try to incorporate visually what is going on in his brain. We’ll show slow-motion close-ups of people’s mouths moving, fluorescent lights flickering, which is the way people on the [autism] spectrum often describe what’s happening when things become too much,” he explained. “In those kinds of scenes, I try to put myself in positions to which anyone can relate — getting bullied at school or getting overwhelmed with a partner. But with Sam, he becomes a little more frightened.”

Season one and two of Atypical are streaming now on Netflix, with season three potentially debuting sometime in 2019.