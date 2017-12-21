Ashton Kutcher Reveals What It’s Like to Work with Sam Elliott

Ashton Kutcher revealed what it’s like to work with seemingly tough guy Sam Elliott on their Netflix original comedy The Ranch.

Kutcher took to Twitter to promote the newly released season of the sitcom when a fan responded, asking what it’s like to work with Elliott, who plays Kutcher’s character’s father.

The best — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) December 18, 2017

“What’s it like to work with Sam Elliot? [sic]” the fan wrote.

“The best,” Kutcher responded simply.

Elliott plays Beau Bennett, Colt (Kutcher) and Jameson “Rooster” (Danny Masterson)’s father, on the show.

In that same Twitter thread, Kutcher promoted the new season of the show, but some of his followers responded saying they wouldn’t watch due to the sexual assault allegations against Masterson.

Earlier this month, Netflix fired Masterson after four women accused him of assault dating back to the early 2000s, and late Wednesday night another woman came forward saying Masterson repeatedly raped her during their relationship in 2003.

Masterson’s ex, Bobette Riales, spoke out on Twitter.

“I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time,” Riales, 36, wrote. “My truth will be heard. I applaud @ChrisseBixler,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #metoo and #sisters.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler, another former girlfriend of Masterson and another one of the women who has come forward against him, responded to Riales, calling her “amazing” and praising her for speaking out.

“You are amazing. I’m so proud of you. He will never do this to another human being ever again. He’s a thief in the night, but he overlooked some incredibly valuable things we still possess. Our voice,” she wrote, adding five heart emojis, perhaps to symbolize the five women who have accused Masterson of rape.

Kutcher was reportedly struggling to cope with the multiple sexual assault allegations made against Masterson.

“Ashton has been rocked by the firing of his friend Danny,” a source told Hollywood Life. “He doesn’t want to believe any of the accusations against his longtime friend, but he does hope the truth will come out.”

Masterson and Kutcher had worked together on the show since its debut in 2016, and Kutcher also serves as executive producer.

“As one of the executives on the show, Ashton is agreeing to swift action being taken. He is trying to protect the show and jobs of others working on the project. He just feels horrible about the whole situation,” the source added.

Masterson has reportedly been under investigation by the the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2016.