Ariel Winter Responds to Roseanne Barr’s Twitter Rant: ‘What a (NSFW) Mess’

Ariel Winter joined her voice with the multitude of Hollywood powerhouses condemning Roseanne Barr following racist comments that led to the cancellation of the Roseanne revival series.

The Modern Family cast member took to Twitter Wednesday to denounce Barr’s comments — which included her claiming former White House aide Valerie Jarrett was the product of the Black Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes — as well as to send love to the cast and crew from the series, who found themselves unexpectedly unemployed.

What a fucking mess. Her comments are just deplorable and what is wrong in the world at the moment. @therealroseanne has punished the rest of the cast and crew because she can’t resist spouting hate speech. Sending love to everyone else involved with that show. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 30, 2018

“What a f—ing mess,” Winter tweeted. “Her comments are just deplorable and what is wrong in the world at the moment. [Barr] has punished the rest of the cast and crew because she can’t resist spouting hate speech. Sending love to everyone else involved with that show.”

Winter’s comments come a few hours after Disney/ABC executive Ben Sherwood sent out a company memo to Roseanne staff apologizing for the sudden cancellation of the series following Barr’s offensive comments.

“Not enough… has been said about the many men and women who poured their hearts and lives into the show and were just getting started on next season,” Sherwood wrote. “We’re so sorry they were swept up in all of this and we give thanks for their remarkable talents, wish them well, and hope to find another way to work together down the road.”

Other celebrities like Ellen Pompeo, Rita Moreno, Jim Carrey, Charlie Sheen and Whoopie Goldberg have spoken out against Barr, as well as in support of ABC for canceling the series.

Sources inside of Disney and ABC said that the company’s top executives were already frustrated with Barr’s use of Twitter before the incident.

In their minds, her racist rant was either the third or fourth major problem she had caused since returning to the company. Seeing as it was the worst one they’d dealt with yet, they decided amongst themselves that they had had enough.

An insider described Barr’s tweets as “unsurvivable,” adding: “enough was enough.” Barr was reportedly notified of the show’s cancellation on the phone shortly before it was announced.

“There was no way to come back from this,” a source said.

Most of her co-workers weren’t so lucky, as producers and cast members found out about the decision along with the rest of the world through the news.

Some inside of ABC are reportedly feeling proud of the unprofitable decision to cancel Roseanne, though others are still wondering how Barr got back on the air in the first place, considering her offensive rhetoric has been a habitual theme in her social media usage.