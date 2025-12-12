Apple TV Renews Thriller Series for Season 2

Down Cemetery Road has scored a second season at Apple TV.

The Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson-led British thriller has been renewed for a second season at the streamer, Deadline reports, reuniting Zoë Boehm (Thompson) and Sarah Trafford (Wilson) for another “twisted mystery.”

In Season 2, “After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate,” as per the outlet, “but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities.”

Thompson, who also executive produces Down Cemetery Road, said in a statement, “The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer’s seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson, who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar, and I can’t wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again.”

Down Cemetery Road is based on novels by Mick Herron, who also penned the smash hit series adapted by Apple into Slow Horses.

Thompson told PopCulture.com ahead of the Season 1 premiere in October that saying yes to Down Cemetery Road was a gimme, as she has long been a fan of Herron’s work.

“I found his books nearly 10 years ago and became a really passionate fan,” she said at the time, “and everything that came out, I just read it all.” While the show’s teamwasn’t sure if she would be game for a return to TV, she “immediately” leapt at the opportunity to play Zoë.

“I was like, Mick Herron? Give it to me. Give it to me now. I will do it. I will do anything,” she recalled, revealing that she loved her character’s “punk kind of rageful originality,” especially when paired with Herron’s “cynical” and “very perspicacious” insight into corruption and institutions.

Down Cemetery Road is produced by 60Forty Films and written by Banks, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, Thompson, and Down Cemetery Road author Herron. Börkur Sigþórssen acts as lead director for Season 2.