Apple TV+ Show Rocked by Major Exit 5 Seasons In

Slow Horses is getting a major shake-up.

The creator of the series, Will Smith, is leaving the series after Season 5 according to a new Variety report.

On the series, Smith was the writer and executive producer of the series and was “the showrunner in everything but name,” according to the article. He’s been in charge of the series since it began in 2022, and won an Emmy for his work on the series since last year. This year, he’s nominated for two more Emmys.

The Gary Oldman-starring espionage drama is one of the biggest hits on Apple TV+, and has been nominated for 14 total Emmy Awards. The series is based on Mick Herron’s “Slough House” novels, about a group of disgraced MI5 agents who can’t cut it in the field and are sent to a building known as Slough House to perform basic menial tasks for the other spies.

A sixth and seventh season of the series is already in the works, although without Smith’s involvement. There is currently no word on who will take over his role, or if the series will continue in the same fashion as the first five.

The fifth season of Slow Horses will premiere on Apple TV+ on September 24.