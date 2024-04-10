Apple TV+ Reviving Beloved Kids Show: Official Details Revealed for 'Yo Gabba Gabba!' Reboot

Apple TV+ has announced that they are reviving the beloved kids show Yo Gabba Gabba! The new series is titled Yo Gabba GabbaLand! and it is a reboot of the original series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 until 2015.

The new show will revive the colorful Gabba world, full of whimsical characters, fun adventures, and lots of music. Yo Gabba GabbaLand! will bring back all the original Gabba characters: Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee, and Plex, as well as a new host, Kamryn Smith, who replaces DJ Lance Rock (Lance Robertson). Check out the first image below.

A few of the new show's special guests include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Reggie Watts, Sam Richardson, Gillian Jacobs, Lauren Lapkus, Diplo, Flea, Chelsea Peretti, and many more. There will also be "an incredible line-up of musical guests" which will be announced at a later date.

"It has brought everyone at Apple so much joy to reimagine this beloved children's series in the most vibrant, magical and colorful way possible for fans of all ages," said Tara Sorensen, head of children's programming for Apple TV+.

"The original characters, stories and music of Yo Gabba Gabba have a truly unique quality that captured the hearts of global audiences as it taught kids about the world around them," Sorensen continued. "As we expand this wonderful world with friends both old and new, alongside so many brilliant musical guests, this iconic pop cultural phenomenon will undoubtedly uplift a whole new generation."

"Yo Gabba GabbaLand! invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise," adds a press release about the series, "with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand, filled with optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allows them to learn, laugh and grow together."

Yo Gabba GabbaLand! premieres globally on Aug. 9, 2024.