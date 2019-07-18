TV Shows

‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled by NBC After 2 Seasons

A.P. Bio has officially been expelled from NBC.The quirky sitcom, which focused on a disgraced Ivy […]

A.P. Bio has officially been expelled from NBC.

The quirky sitcom, which focused on a disgraced Ivy League professor (Glenn Howerton) being forced to return to his hometown and teach, has been canceled by the network after two seasons on the air.

The news was broken by the show’s creator, Mike O’Brien, in a series of tweets thanking his cast and crew for all their hard work.

O’Brien, known for his time on Saturday Night Live and new movie Booksmart, also went on to thank the executives behind the series for giving it a shot in the first place.

He also alluded to the fact that the series almost did not make it to Season 2, as it was seen by many as “on the bubble” going into the 2018-2019 season.

Aside from the lead performance from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Howerton, the show also featured Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique. It also featured a crop of young stars as Howerton’s students, including Allisyn Ashley Arm, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine and Eddie Leavy.

There is no word if the the show could be revived at another network or streaming service. However, it is unlikely due to the show’s frequently low ratings.

Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

