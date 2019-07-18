‘A.P. Bio’ Canceled by NBC After 2 Seasons

A.P. Bio has officially been expelled from NBC.

The quirky sitcom, which focused on a disgraced Ivy League professor (Glenn Howerton) being forced to return to his hometown and teach, has been canceled by the network after two seasons on the air.

The news was broken by the show’s creator, Mike O’Brien, in a series of tweets thanking his cast and crew for all their hard work.

I’m intensely sad to announce that AP Bio will be ending after this season. This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still — Mike O’Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

loving the work, so this is very hard. We have 4 left to air and they’re 4 of my favorites. Plus 22 others are on Hulu (for now) and https://t.co/wUeZQNY5WZ. Please check them out and tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job! — Mike O’Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

O’Brien, known for his time on Saturday Night Live and new movie Booksmart, also went on to thank the executives behind the series for giving it a shot in the first place.

He also alluded to the fact that the series almost did not make it to Season 2, as it was seen by many as “on the bubble” going into the 2018-2019 season.

Also thank you to Tracey Pakosta and NBC for buying it and renewing it for this 2nd season. As well as everyone at Universal, Broadway Video and @sethmeyers & @shoemakermike for your help. I’m full of appreciation and sad I won’t be seeing you all at table reads. @NBCAPBio — Mike O’Brien (@MikeOBrienXOXO) May 25, 2019

Aside from the lead performance from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Howerton, the show also featured Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique. It also featured a crop of young stars as Howerton’s students, including Allisyn Ashley Arm, Aparna Brielle, Nick Peine and Eddie Leavy.

There is no word if the the show could be revived at another network or streaming service. However, it is unlikely due to the show’s frequently low ratings.

Photo Credit: Tyler Golden/NBC