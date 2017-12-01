News of Ann Curry Returning to TV Sends Twitter Into a Spiral

Ann Curry is returning to TV, and social media couldn’t be more excited.

The former Today host will be returning in the new PBS series We’ll Meet Again, which asks the question “Would you like to be reunited with an important person from your past?”

In a 30-second teaser released Thursday on the network’s Twitter account, Curry can be seen bringing to light the touching stories of various people around the world and following them as they reunite with people from their past.

“Awesome! So glad to hear you’re back and you look so at peace,” one Twitter user wrote following the release of the trailer.

“You embody strength, conviction, heart and empathy,” another person said. “So looking forward to tuning in!”

“This series helps people separated by conflict, war and humanitarian disasters find each other again and reveals untold stories of courage, survival, friendship and even love,” Curry said in a statement. “This is human history — not from the point of view of kings or politicians or generals — but of everyday people on the front lines of massive events they have no way to control. Their stories tell us something about what we are made of.”

And while fans are thrilled about Curry’s return to the screen, some are still rooting for her to return to Today to take Matt Lauer‘s place.

“Raise your hand if you think Ann Curry should take over Matt Lauer’s job at his exact salary,” one person wrote, speaking of the $25 million annual salary that Lauer had been taking home.

In 2012, Curry left Today with a tearful goodbye. It was reported that her departure was in large part due to falling ratings and that Lauer moved into her position in an attempt to bring ratings back up.

We’ll Meet Again debuts on Jan. 28 on PBS at 8 p.m. ET.