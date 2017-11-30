Watch the First Trailer of Ann Curry’s New Show ‘We’ll Meet Again’

The emotional first trailer for We’ll Meet Again, the new PBS show hosted by Ann Curry, was released on Thursday. The trailer includes just a snapshot of the many powerful stories the former Today Show anchor is bringing to light.

We’ll Meet Again features reunions between people who helped each other decades ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 30-second teaser, first posted by PEOPLE, includes excerpts of a story about a German man searching for the family who helped him escape the Nazis when he was 10 years old, and a Vietnam war refugee hoping to find the “crazy American cowboy” who was an inspiration.

“This series helps people separated by conflict, war and humanitarian disasters find each other again and reveals untold stories of courage, survival, friendship and even love,” Curry said in a statement. “This is human history — not from the point of view of kings or politicians or generals — but of everyday people on the front lines of massive events they have no way to control. Their stories tell us something about what we are made of.”

During a discussion at the Television Critics Association Press tour over the summer, Curry said these are exactly the kind of stories of adversity people need to see now.

“These kinds of stories are sorely needed now. Knowing about the potential of compassion, knowing about the value of courage, these kind of stories, I think, are really important right now,” she said.

Curry left the Today Show in 2012 with a tearful goodbye and she reportedly felt there was a “boys’ club” atmosphere at the show. Curry told PEOPLE she is “still processing” Lauer’s firing on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” Curry told PEOPLE. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”

We’ll Meet Again debuts on Jan. 28, 2018 on PBS at 8 p.m. ET.