Ann Curry Says She Has Been Sexually Harassed Multiple Times

While appearing on CBS This Morning Wednesday, Ann Curry opened up about the allegations brought against her former co-worker Matt Lauer. In the interview, she spoke about the prevalence of sexual harassment in the workplace, adding that it has happened to her multiple times.

“I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment and many women have endured workplace sexual harassment. It’s happened to me in multiple jobs. It is a way of sidelining women” — @AnnCurry#AnnCurryThisMorning pic.twitter.com/lspNY1qoZX — CBS This Morning ❄️ (@CBSThisMorning) January 17, 2018

“I don’t know a single woman who has not endured some form of sexual harassment and many women have endured workplace sexual harassment. It’s happened to me in multiple jobs. It is a way of sidelining women,” Curry said.

Curry added that sexual harassment is bad for the nation as a whole, and that victims of sexual harassment cannot be forgotten amid the scandals.

“It’s ultimately not only bad for the women, it’s bad for the companies. And it’s bad for our nation because it’s a limitation for people,” she said. “And ultimately, also, we should be talking about the victims. What are we going to do to remove the stigma and the shame? What are we going to do to make sure these women work, and are not sidelined, and are contributing to the greater good that we all are trying to do?”

“We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for sometime. I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken,” Curry added.

During her interview on CBS This Morning, Curry said that she was “not surprised” by the allegations brought against Lauer, her former Today show co-host.

“I am not surprised by the allegations,” she said.

When asked what she means by that, Curry responded that she doesn’t want to hurt anyone.

“Now I’m walking down that road. I’m trying not to hurt people. I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated. I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else.”

She then went on to hint that others may have known about Lauer’s alleged predatory behavior over the years.

“I can say, because you’re asking me a very direct question…I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed,” Curry said. “I think it would be surprising if someone said that they didn’t see that. It was verbal sexual harassment.”

The former NBC morning host previously told PEOPLE she was “still really processing” the news of Lauer’s firing from NBC, but she expressed unwavering support of the rising women’s movement.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” she said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”

While Curry has not spoken out about harassment or misconduct she experienced or witnessed at Lauer’s hands, Lauer joked during a 2008 roast he had sexual relations with Curry and former co-anchor Katie Couric.

