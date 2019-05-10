‘Angie Tribeca’ Canceled After Four Seasons at TBS

Angie Tribeca, the outrageous police procedural satire sitcom starring Rashida Jones and Hayes MacArthur, has been canceled after four seasons.

Variety confirmed Thursday the show would not be returning for a fifth season, following December 2018 release of its fourth season.

Angie Tribeca was created by Steve and Nancy Carell, and starred Jones as the titular Los Angeles police officer.

The screwball comedy also starred Jere Burns, Deon Cole, Andree Vermeulen, and Bobby Cannavale and Ira Ungerleider served as showrunner. The series attracted countless guest stars during its run, including Bill Murray, Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow, Adam Scott, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Gene Simmons, Carol Burnett, Busy Philipps, Sarah Chalke and Isla Fisher.

When Angie Tribeca launched in 2016, TBS was trying to become a new home for edgy original sitcoms, but the future of projects at the WarnerMedia-owned former Turner networks have been in question. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, The Detour, Search Party, The Last OG, Final Space and The Guest Book are still waiting on their futures. Wrecked has already been cancelled.

WarnerMedia also shifted TBS game shows Drop the Mic and Joker’s Wild to TNT, which typically focuses on drama fare. TNT’s upcoming Snowpiercer, Tell Me Your Secrets and Raised by Wolves have yet to be scheduled.

Jones has already moved on from Angie Tribeca. She is voicing a character in Fox’s upcoming Duncanville animated series with Amy Poehler. She also directed Quincy, a documentary on her father, the legendary music producer Quincy Jones, last year.

At the Tribeca Film Festival, Jones said it took six years for her to make Quincy, calling it the “hardest project I’ve ever done.”

“He pushes so hard [in his career] that I’m scared for him as his daughter,” Jones said of her father, reports Deadline. “He was on the brink of death so many times. He had two brain aneurysms, and with both, your survival rate is not great. But he’s [bounced back] so many times and that’s who he is. I had to accept that about him….He’s an aberration; there’s nobody like him. He’s not just been successful but pioneered through seven decades. I don’t try to compare myself; I just feel lucky to share genes with him. He taught me how to work hard.”

Jones will also star in Sofia Coppola’s next movie, On The Rocks, which stars Murray. As for Quincy, it is now available on Netflix.