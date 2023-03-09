2023 Oscars Presenters Revealed

The last slate of presenters for the 95th Academy Awards was announced on Thursday, with just days to go before the Oscars are handed out. Legends Harrison Ford, John Travolta, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Halle Berry were among the final group of presenters announced. The 2023 Oscars are slated for Sunday, March 12, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for ABC.

Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, and Pedro Pascal were also added to the list of presenters on Thursday. Previously announced presenters include Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Donnie Yen.

Three of last year's acting winners – Jessica Chastain, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose – will also present. It is a tradition at the Oscars for the previous year's acting winners to present the new winners of the opposite gender award. So Chastain will likely present Best Actor, Kotsur will present Best Supporting Actress, and DeBose will present Best Supporting Actor. Last year's Best Actor winner Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock, so the audience will have to wait and see who executive producers Glenn Weiss, Ricky Kirschner, and Molly McNearney pick to present Best Actress.

The Oscars broadcast will truly kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT with On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95. Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens, and Lilly Singh will host the event, with social media star Eeece Feldman as a backstage correspondent. Rosci Diaz will check in from the Academy member viewing party in New York City.

The main ceremony will include performances of four Best Original Song nominees. Rihanna will sing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda forever, while Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform "Applause" from the documentary Tell It Like a Woman. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will sing RRR's "Naatu Naatu," while Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne, and Son Lux will perform "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Lady Gaga will not be on hand to perform her Top Gun: Maverick song "Hold My Hand" because of her commitment to filming Joker: Folie à Deux.