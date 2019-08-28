‘America’s Got Talent’: 10-Year-Old Opera Singer Emanne Beasha Hits High Notes With Fans

America’s Got Talent fans are all-in on Emanne Beasha, a 10-year-old opera singer who dominated Tuesday night’s episode. Beasha hit some high notes with her performance, literally and figuratively, as many fans saw her as the highlight of the episode. Her latest solo is now making the rounds on social media.

Beasha stole the hearts of millions on Tuesday with her latest performance on America’s Got Talent. The 10-year-old put on an amazing display of vocal control and talent that was all the more surprising coming from her tiny frame.

“Angelic voice! Pure talent,” one fan tweeted with a smiley face emoticon.

“She is PHENOMENAL!! Her tone is otherworldly,” added another. “I sure hope she will inspire young people to start buying music again. She will earn that platform.”

The judges were caught off guard by Beasha as well. The little girl stepped out on the stage in a simple ruffled dress, her hair a simple straight tumble falling down her back. As she sang, she wore an entranced expression, gazing about the theater at the astonished crowd.

When she was done, all four judges were some of the first on their feet, and the rest of the crowd seemed to give her a standing ovation as well. Beasha performed “Ebben,” an aria from Italian opera composer Alfredo Catalani. Even without understanding her words, viewers were entranced by her skill.

She’s such a sweet and smart and so talented kid! I’m really rooting for her 🙂

Beasha made her way into the competition during the judge cuts round, where comedian Jay Leno hit his golden buzzer for her during his tenure as a celebrity guest judge.

Tuesday night’s episode marked the end of the quarter finals rounds in America’s Got Talent this season. On Wednesday, the “Live Results” episode will reveal which acts from this group will go on and which will be cut. Beasha is up against the Detroit Youth Choir, two other singers, two magicians, a stand-up comedian, a beat-boxing group, a guitarist, a tambourinist, and aerialist and a dog act.

Judging by the response online, Beasha’s chances are pretty good in this round. Many fans named her the highlight of the episode, and shared her awe-inspiring clip with friends. If that weren’t enough, Beasha is one of the contestants who has previously competed on another televised talent show, winning Arabs Got Talent in Season 5. This existing international acclaim is played down in the show, but it definitely serves Beasha well online.



America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.