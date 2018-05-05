‘American Idol’ Contestant ‘Off Put’ by Ryan Seacrest’s Callout

American Idol finalists experienced an awkward on-air moment last Sunday when host Ryan Seacrest announced that contestants Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett were dating.

The two singers were caught completely off guard when Seacrest revealed their romance to the audience. According to a report by Parade, they both admitted after the show that they had no idea it was going to happen.

“I was really off put by the call out,” said Foehner. “That was not scripted or anything, so I wasn’t bouncy and happy. But it is a TV show and we have fun and we love each other. Good times!”

Barrett reportedly looked displeased about the revelation when she hit the red carpet.

“That was completely unplanned,” she said. “I didn’t know that was coming. My face was as red as a tomato. That is why I had to cover it up, but we are really good friends and we will see what happens after the show.”

Both Foehner and Barrett are moving on to the Top 7 in the show, meaning that there’s a chance the new couple could be pitted against each other in the finale. According to Fohner, they’ve already taken to playing music together off screen.

“We play with each other all the time in our hotel rooms,” he said. “We sing together, we sing different melodies together.”

Last week was Disney week on the show, and Foehner performed “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid.

“It was finding the one thing I could change to make a rock song,” he explained afterward. “This was a rare opportunity for me to show a soft side because I have not done that. I was super scared to do that. I did not know how that would turn out. I am really glad I did it. I loved my song.”

Barret sang “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

“I actually know that song really well,” she said. “It was one of the songs I started with. I sang it with my sister when I was seven or eight. We would go to a festival every week. We are very close. She was here tonight and I thought I could dedicate that to her and make it special for Disney week.”

Both said that, in addition to each other, they’ve formed close bonds with the entire cast of American Idol, and they can’t possibly choose favorites for the finale.

“We are very fortunate this season to have these bonds,” Barrett said. “Everybody is so close and it is not like I don’t like her or him or anything like that. Everybody wants everybody to win.”