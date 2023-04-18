'American Idol' Contestant Reveals He Dropped out of Top 26

An American Idol Season 21 contestant has revealed that he dropped out of the Top 26. On Monday night, Ryan Seacrest took the stage to explain, "Now recently, one of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges' first alternate." He then introduced returning performer, 16-year-old Paige Anne.

Now, the contestant who quit has been identified as Beckett, a 19-year-old California-based musician. Early Tuesday morning, Beckett took to Instagram to share the news and thank all his supporters. "To all of you wondering, yes I was on [American Idol] and I made the top 26," Beckett wrote in an Instagram Stories post, per Entertainment Tonight. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice. I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness. Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition." ET also noted that the singer's full name is Beckett McDowell, and he is the son of legendary actor Malcolm McDowell and his wife, Kelley Kuhr.

Beckett is not the only American Idol contestant to leave the competition early this year, as 25-year-old mother-of-three Sara Beth Liebe also opted to exit after having an emotionally difficult time being away from her children. "This opportunity is really rad but this is actually gonna be my last performance because my heart's at home," Liebe told the judges after performing The Police's "Roxanne" during Hollywood Week. "So I'm gonna get home to my babies, they kind of need me. So thank you, thanks."

Katy Perry pleaded with the singer to stay, saying, "Sara Beth, I know life is scary. I also know that it's easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential and I know that you love your family for your kids. I know that as a mother. But remember, self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don't leave the competition."

However, Liebe made it clear that she'd made up her mind. "I understand how big of an opportunity this is, I still kind of want to go home. I'm sure that when I get home I'll regret it," she later told producers. "I'll probably go, 'Damn, Sara you should've stayed and you should've done it.'"