‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Coming To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights

Few Halloween events are as remarkable as Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights, which taps the most terrifyinghorror properties to deliver extraordinary mazes, a trend that will surely continue in 2017. This year, horror fans will be able to explore an all-new attraction based on the upcoming season of American Horror Story. You can check out a teaser of the frightening experience in the video above.

A description of the new maze is as follows:

“American Horror Story: Roanoke will unearth the twisted legacy of The Lost Colony of Roanoke, transporting guests to the haunted backwoods of North Carolina where they will experience the terror that has tormented the town for centuries. The all-new disturbing maze, reimagined in acute and disturbing details, will unmask a cast of deranged killers, from the cannibalistic Polk family who subsist by feeding upon innocent victims to The Butcher who thrives on human sacrifices. Trapped in a vicious circle of evil and murder, guests will find themselves in a life or death battle to outrun the nightmare of Roanoke before the vindictive spirts and demented killers soak the earth with the blood of their victims.”

“The macabre mind of Ryan Murphy brings a treasure-trove of limitless possibilities to ‘Halloween Horror Nights,’” said John Murdy, Creative Director at Universal Studios Hollywood and Executive Producer of “Halloween Horror Nights.” “Because of the multitude of terrifying layers that come to life within this latest installment of FX’s American Horror Story, we are devoting our entire maze to uncovering every twisted detail to fully immerse our guest into the Roanoke storyline.”

In addition to American Horror Story, this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will allow guests to step into the terrifying world of Stephen King with a maze inspired by his horrifying hotel classic The Shining, made famous by Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film.

Halloween Horror Nights has a reputation for bringing audiences some of the most extravagant haunted house in the country, based on horror fans’ most beloved properties. Previous years have featured mazes based on films like Halloween, An American Werewolf in London, and Alien vs. Predator.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights between September 15 and November 4 in Hollywood, CA and Orlando, FL.