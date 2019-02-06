‘American Horror Story’ Star Emma Roberts to Return for Season 9

Fans looking to be scared by a favorite American Horror Story star are in luck. Series creator Ryan Murphy announced Wednesday that Emma Roberts is returning to the anthology series for its ninth season — along with some new blood.

Murphy also announced that Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy has signed on as Roberts’ character’s boyfriend.

Murphy shared an Instagram photo of a smiling Kenworthy covering his face while laughing, captioning it: “That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts‘ boyfriend on ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9.”

Kenworthy echoed fans’ reactions when left an excited comment beneath the photo: “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

FX renewed the drama through season 10 and during a panel at the 2019 Television Critics Association winter press tour said the series isn’t going anywhere.

When asked how long AHS will go, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline that it’s “up to Ryan Murphy. It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

Details about the upcoming season of the FX show are being kept under wraps, but it’s safe to say stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will have a hand in it, as they have been involved in each season of the series so far.

Season 8 of the series, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, was a crossover between the first season, American Horror Story: Murder House, and the third, American Horror Story: Coven. Apocalypse included even more familiar faces than what’s typical for the series, as actors who had spent time away, like Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Angela Bassett and Jessica Lange, all returned.

Murphy has been in the mood to break news recently. On Sunday, he shared a photo of Roberts as Chanel Oberlin in his series Scream Queens, which ran for two seasons on FOX and finished up in December 2016. However, he hinted that he might be reviving it in the near future, writing in the caption: “So many people recently have been asking me about rebooting or continuing SCREAM QUEENS (RIP, taken too soon). Emma, Billie [Lourd], Lea [Michele] and I have mused on it, but question: should it be a six episode limited? A catch up movie? Who should I bring back? Would love your thoughts. So many questions….”

Unlike American Horror Story, Scream Queens featured the same characters in both its seasons, with Roberts, Lourd and Michele playing sorority sisters.

Both seasons of Scream Queens are available to stream on Hulu, while the first seven seasons of American Horror Story are available on Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Although American Horror Story has been renewed for its ninth season, no premiere date has been announced.