‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Releases First Teaser Trailer

Fans are getting their first look at American Horror Story Season 9 with the first official teaser.

Series creator Ryan Murphy shared the first official tease of the upcoming season of the popular FX horror anthology series, which will see the AHS universe moving away from the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Season 8 in favor of the big hair and neon colors of the ’80s.

The short clip also revealed the official title for Season 9, American Horror Story: 1984.

While the clip gives few details regarding the upcoming season, which does not yet have a premiere date other than the promise that it will return this fall, it teases that 1984 will invoke themes from that decade, notably slasher horror films, such as Friday the 13th, which was released in 1980.

In the vein of the popular Friday the 13th franchise, Murphy’s clip shows a young woman running through the woods and away from a masked murderer before finding shelter in a cabin, though the wooden door offers little safety from the killer’s knife.

Currently very little is known about the upcoming season of the series, thought it was confirmed in February that castmember Emma Roberts would return, though her exact role is not yet clear. It is known, however, that Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy has signed on as Roberts’ character’s boyfriend.

While fans can also likely expect to see Murphy’s muse, Sarah Paulson, taking on yet another iconic role in Season 9, they should not be preparing themselves to see one other longtime AHS actor.

On April 3 it was revealed that Evan Peters would not star in Season 9, marking the first time he hasn’t appeared in a new season of American Horror Story since the series’ debut run with Murder House. Evans announced the news during an interview with Extra at WonderCon, stating that he was going to “sit a season out.”

In the past, Peters had explained the series could be “exhausting,” which is not surprising considering that he, like Paulson, has typically portrayed multiple characters at once, taking on both a new character and his Season 1 character of Tate Langdon in Season 8.

American Horror Story has been renewed through Season 10, though FX Networks CEO John Landgraf has said that “it’s up to Ryan Murphy” as for when the series will end. “It’s up to how long he wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas.”

American Horror Story: 1984 is set premiere sometime this fall.