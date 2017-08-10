American Horror Story Creator Drops Patriotic Season 7 Clue

The new season of American Horror Story is covered in mystery, and series creator Ryan Murphy isn’t exactly helping with the confusion.

On Thursday, Murphy posted another cryptic clue about the new season on his Instagram account, and fans are left scratching their heads even harder.

Everyone knows that the seventh season of the FX’s horror anthology series will be set around the current political landscape, with the first episode taking place on election night. But beyond that, no one knows a thing.

Murphy has been posting clues about the show on his social media accounts and the latest is certainly patriotic. All that you can see is the back of someone’s head, with hair that has just been dyed blue. The caption on the photo reads, “AHS Season 7: Red, white and blue clue”.

There’s no indication as to which actor’s head we’re staring at, but an educated guess would point to Evan Peters. The actor is confirmed for the new season and has hair about that length.

The only other thing you could possibly pull from this picture is the idea that this character likely falls on the liberal side of the political spectrum. The electoral map uses red to signify republicans, and blue to signify democrats, so there could be something there.

As filming gets underway, expect Murphy to drop some more solid clues in the next couple of months.

