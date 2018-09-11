‘American Horror Story’: First Look at Evan Peters’ New ‘Apocalypse’ Character

The first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse gave fans a first glimpse at Evan Peters‘ new character.

The popular FX horror anthology series released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming eighth season Tuesday night, not only giving fans the first new footage of the series, but also their first look at Evan Peters’ newest role, a yet to be named “comedic” hairstylist.

Peters’ is one of the first faces that fans of the series are welcomed with, alongside newcomers Joan Collins and Leslie Grossman, as he sits in what appears to be a crashing plane, possibly a catastrophe caused by whatever evil Anti-Christ Michael Langdon brings to “usher in the end of times.”

Although his character has been described by creator Ryan Murphy as “comedic,” the next shot of Peters in the trailer tells a different and much darker story.

“Maybe it’s time to eat somebody,” Peters, as his character, is heard saying as he sits at a table surrounded by candles.

It remains to be seen if the statement is just part of his humorous personality or meant to be taken seriously. Given that the characters will be facing an apocalypse, it would not be a long stretch to assume that they may be forced to resort to some morally questionable means of survival.

Peters’ newest role, which also serves as the fashionable grandson of Joan Collins’ character, is a stark contrast to the previous roles he has held on the series, which Peter has claimed to be “exhausting” and “mentally draining.”

“Around Thanksgiving, I was talking to Evan and he said, ‘You know this show is so hard, it’s so difficult to do,’” Murphy said of Peters’ Apocalypse character at AHS‘ pre-Emmy voting event. “So your part this year is a comedic part, you are comedic and you play a hairstylist.”

While the trailer does not give a clear shot of Peters’ revived role of Murder House resident Tate Langdon, it does give a brief glimpse of Rubber Man, a persona that Tate briefly took on in season one that led to the conception and birth of Michael. It is not yet known if the Rubber Man from the trailer is once again Tate playing dress up, or if the shiny black latex coverall is being donned by a different character.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.