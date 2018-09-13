‘American Horror Story’ Fans Flood Twitter During ‘Apocalypse’ Premiere

American Horror Story set up its Apocalypse season with a shocking first episode that left many of its fans speechless.

As promised by its post-apocalyptic premise the first episode of the latest season of the FX anthology series featured the terrifying “end of the world,” as images of fleeing crowds and explosions filled the modern world.

The episode begins with Mr. Gallant (Evan Peters), Coco (Leslie Grossman) and her assistant Mallory, living their normal lives as she attempts to become a social media star through haircuts and trendy drinks.

The modern bliss is interrupted by a news alert of nuclear bombs headed everywhere including Los Angeles.

Coco attempts to tell her boyfriend, played by Billy Eichner, to meet her at the airport for their escape plane. In the commotion we meet Gallant’s grandmother Evie (Joan Colins).

All four passenger make it to the plane safely, though an unfortunate encounter finds them flying without a pilot. After being struck by lightning, the plane loses its course and the passengers watch as the nuclear bomb hits Los Angeles.

Fans of the long-running series, not strangers to the show’s boundary-pushing portrayals, did not hesitate to comment on the wreckage of the Ryan Murphy-created rapture.

10 minutes in and i already need anxiety medication. #AHSApocalypse — ☆Taylor☆ (@TaylorJade36) September 13, 2018

“Well now… that was awesome,” one user said of the shocking opening moments.

The episode also explained how the new characters Emily (Ashley Santos) and Timothy (Kyle Allen) found themselves in the mysterious Outpost 3.

Timothy had just been accepted to UCLA when the announcement of the bomb led to his families saying goodbye. He was “saved” by a mysterious organization known as the Cooperative, for having the perfect genetic makeup to rebuild the world after the end.

In holding, he meets Emily, who was arrested for protesting at her college and the organization picked her up from there.

Following the explosion, the pair walks along in hazmat suits and they are taken to Outpost 3, where Wilhemina Venable (Sarah Paulson) and her minions hope to build a more moral world.

After a few torture sequences, a cannibalistic stew and the first appearance by Michael Langdon (Cody Fern), fans of the series were sold on the new season.

AHS is back to being really stupid and I’m loving it. #ahsapocalypse — Mossy (@Justgreat79) September 13, 2018



“… I’m really interested to see how Murder House & Coven are intertwined with how the story has been going so far,” one Twitter user inquired.

“OOOOOH ITS FINNA GET REAL,” another user tweeted.

ITS THE SONG BITCH IM CRINE OMG HE HAS VIVIENS HAIR HELP I CANT BREATHE #ahsapocalypse — Aislinn (@_aislinnrose) September 13, 2018

Though the season has been mostly marketed as the crossover season between season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven, the show spent most of its first episode setting up the Apocalypse and the world inside of Wilhemina Venable’s (Sarah Paulson) Outpost 3.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse stars Paulson, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Kyle Allen, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Ashley Santos and Joan Collins.

The series airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.