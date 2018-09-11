‘American Horror Story’ Stars Evan Peters and Dylan McDermott Reunite on ‘Apocalypse’ Set

American Horror Story returning star Dylan McDermott is just as excited about reuniting with his Murder House co-stars for the Apocalypse chapter as fans are.

The actor took to Twitter Wednesday to give a new tease for the upcoming installment of the FX anthology series featuring frequent AHS star Evan Peters.

“Just like Old Times…” McDermott tweeted, along with the accounts for American Horror Story, Peters and creator Ryan Murphy. The photo showed McDermott and Peters dressed in character as Ben Harmon and Tate Langdon, respectively.

The two were giving the camera a threatening look from the backyard of the infamous Murder House from the first season.

Fans of the horror series responded to the photo, many failing to contain their excitement for the new season.

“I don’t get hyped up for tv shows very often, but this is killing me inside. AHS S1 was the best, and I am so glad we get to revisit the Harmons,” one user tweeted.

“This…this is what I’ve been waiting for since season 1 ended. Thank you!” another one gushed.

“You guys are a couple of handsome dudes. AHS has been one of my favorite shows,” a third one swooned.

Apocalypse is the highly-anticipated crossover season between season 1’s Murder House chapter and season 3’s Coven. The season will see the return of many fan-favorite actors and characters including Jessica Lange, Connie Britton, and many more.

“You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat,” Murphy previously said of the upcoming eighth season of AHS. “It’s a very high concept.”

Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga, and Stevie Nicks will all be reprising their season 3 roles for Apocalypse.

Sarah Paulson, who has had roles on every season of American Horror Story so far, will take on three roles for Apocalypse, including season one’s Billie Dean Howard, season three’s Supreme Cordelia Foxx and a new character known simply as Venable.

“She is the supreme for now. At the beginning of our story, that is the title she still holds,” Paulson teased of Cordelia’s journey in the new season recently to FXNOW. “I don’t know how long that’s going to last. And enjoyment is not possible at this particular juncture in this story. She’s not running around like her mother, snorting cocaine and throwing young witches up against the wall, though she may like to be doing that.”

Other actors set to return for the new season include Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lorde. The season will reportedly begin with the “end of the world.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.