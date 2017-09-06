‘American Horror Story: Cult’s’ Connection to Trump and Hillary Revealed

When it was announced that Cult, the seventh installment of FX‘s American Horror Story, would be set around the 2016 presidential election, many fans wondered exactly how that would work.

Would people play Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on-screen? Would the entire season be entirely too political?

All of those questions were answered in the first five minutes of the premiere, as both Trump and Hillary made their appearances.

The show starts out with real footage from the campaign trail, as both candidates announced that they were running for president. What followed was a montage of news clips of the many eventful situations that took place ahead of the election. Trump’s infamous “build a wall” announcement was included, as well as some news clips about the release of Hillary’s emails.

Anyone watching had to relive that campaign while watching the show, but Cult soon moved on to the real story at-hand.

Main characters Aly (Sarah Paulson) and Kai (Evan Peters) had very extreme, though very opposite reactions to the election results. While Aly cried and wondered what life would look like moving forward, Kai celebrated by humping the television and chanting “U-S-A!”

The show will follow both of these extremes and their lives after the election. While the rest of the story won’t exactly be about politics, the theme will likely still show up in how these two live their every day lives.