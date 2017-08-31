First Trailer for ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Reveals Multiple Twisty Easter Eggs

If you thought politics would haunt the newest season of American Horror Story, think again. It looks as though the clowns are taking over.

The first trailer for AHS: Cult appeared on the show’s viral website this morning, and it’s full of face-painted maniacs. Specifically, it references the fan-favorite Twisty the Clown more than once.

Early on the trailer, it’s revealed that Sarah Paulson‘s character Aly is terrified of clowns, and that her fear has gotten worse since the election. At one point, a comic Twisty on the cover is shown, tying back to the classic Freakshow character.

Later on in the trailer, the eerie character played by Billie Lourd gives a doll of Twisty to one of Aly’s children. She tells the child not to tell her mom about it.

Whether or not Twisty actually appears in the show remains to be seen, but you can rest assured that clowns will definitely have a profound impact on the story.

In addition to the characters played by Lourd and Paulson, the trailer also highlights the perennial American Horror Story talents of Evan Peters.

By the looks of this footage, Cult is going to be Ryan Murphy‘s most twisted work yet, and the fun begins in just a couple of weeks. American Horror Story returns on Tuesday, September 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.