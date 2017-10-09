FX to Release Unedited ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Shooting Episode On-Demand

Last Sunday, America was shocked to its core when a domestic terrorist opened fire on innocent people attending a concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more. Tuesday’s upcoming episode of American Horror Story: Cult had filmed a scene involving a mass shooting, but FX has since decided that it’s still too soon to depict that kind of incident in a fictionalized environment.

Creator Ryan Murphy recently revealed that the episode would be edited to cut down on the graphic violence of the scene, and FX has now confirmed that fact. However, the edited episode will only be the version that airs on live TV. Viewers watching On-Demand will see the full version before it was edited.

On Monday, FX released a statement regarding the upcoming episode, revealing that the footage was shot over two months ago, and that it wouldn’t be shown on live TV.

“In light of the tragedy last week in Las Vegas, Ryan Murphy and the producers of American Horror Story: Cult have chosen to make substantial edits to the opening scene of tomorrow night’s episode,” said the network’s statement.

“This opening, which was filmed two months ago and which portrays an occurrence of gun violence that has sadly become all too common in our country, contains a sequence that some viewers might find traumatic. Only the edited version of the episode will air on the FX linear channel, while the unedited version of the episode will be available on the VOD platform of your cable, satellite or telco provider, as well as on the FX Networks non-linear platforms, FXNOW and FX+,” the statement added.

This is the second TV series to adjust its plans following the tragic attack last weekend. Netflix and Marvel decided to cancel the panel for The Punisher at New York Comic Con, given that the upcoming series focuses heavily on gun violence.

The new episode of American Horror Story: Cult will air on Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on FX.

