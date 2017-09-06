‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Premiere Returns to Memorable ‘Freak Show’ Setting

WARNING: Spoilers for the premiere of American Horror Story: Cult ahead! Continue reading at your own risk…

Once American Horror Story fans realized that all the different seasons were connected in some way, they started scouring each episode to try and find every detail that brought the stories together.

Ahead of Cult‘s premiere, it was revealed that Twisty the Clown, featured in Freak Show (Season 4), would be returning. Additionally, upon watching the first episode of the new installment, it looks as though the clown brought a creepy and familiar location with him.

When Twisty appears, he shows up in the same place that he called home a couple of seasons ago. The couple that Twisty murders is picknicking near the same lake that the clown used to live near — and that isn’t the most frightening connection.

After the man is killed, the woman runs away from the clown. As he chases her down, she hides in an old school bus that’s now overgrown with moss and leaves. She takes cover in a caged-off area in the very back of the bus.

If you recall, this is the very place where Twisty kept his victims all those years ago.

Just a few moments later, it’s revealed that this scene actually takes place in a comic book, and that Twisty is nothing more than a legend in a story at this point. Still, it was great to see him back in his old stomping grounds, and there’s no reason to think the locale won’t show up again before the season is out.

Photo Credit: FX