‘American Horror Story’: Coven Witches Return in ‘Apocalypse’ Episode 3

American Horror Story viewers finally got the solid crossover taste they have been craving on Wednesday night. After there being very little references to past seasons in episode 1, the witches’ coven from season 3 arrived.

At the conclusion of episode 3, three witches — Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson), Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy) — arrive at the Outpost. They seek out the bodies of their “sisters,” who had just been poisoned by Wilhemina Venable (Paulson) and Miriam Mead (Kathy Bates).

They find the dead bodies of three characters and resurrect them: Mallory (Billie Lourd), Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter) and Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt (Leslie Grossman).

Madison then walks up to Mallory and reiterates one of most beloved lines from season 3, which was subtitled Coven.

“Surprise b—,” she says. “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

It is unclear exactly how Madison knew Mallory before the Apocalypse. However, Mallory had shown glimpses of supernatural power earlier in episode 3. Dinah had also alluded to the fact that she had powers during the episode.

It appears everyone else in the bunker is now dead, excluding Mead and Michael Langdon (Cody Fern). (Mead killed Venable after the poisoning was carried out.)

The witches’ arrival was first shown in the trailer for season 8. Cordelia, Madison and Myrtle are seen marching into Outpost 8 in all-black. Archived footage of the witches from Coven was also shown in the trailers, making it unclear what witches would be returning to AHS.

However, photos taken by AHS creator Ryan Murphy showed many more members returning. Other characters seen on set include Zoe Benson (Taissa Farmiga), Misty Day (Lily Rabe), Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and Stevie Nicks (herself).

Nicks was a fringe member of the coven, but all the others were core members. The only strange aspect of those characters returning would be the presence of Queenie. Sidibe’s character died during a later appearance in season 5 of the series, subtitled Hotel.

Other deceased Coven characters, such as Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange) and Marie Laveau (Angela Bassett), are not expected to return. The only other notable live Coven character, Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters), has not been shown on set.

