‘American Horror Story’: Cheyenne Jackson’s ‘Apocalypse’ Character Revealed

American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally introduced Cheyenne Jackson‘s character, and the world of warlocks connecting Michael Langdon to the Coven witches.

After the Coven witches saved the lives of Mallory, Coco and Dinah, the witches seem to butt heads with Michael Langdon before the show flashes back to three years in the past, when the site of Outpost 3 is an underground academy for warlocks, a less powerful group than the witches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson plays the coven’s leader, John Henry Moore, who is member of a council along with characters played by Billy Porter, BD Wong and Jon Jon Briones.

The academy leaders are stunned by video footage of Michael Langdon being interviewed and tortured by a police officer, only for him to use his powers to levitate him to the ceiling and break his bones before he blows up his face.

Scared of Michael’s enormous power, he warns the council that they should leave him alone and away from the school, as he is likely more possessed by a devil than a warlock.

Fans of the series were quick to comment on Jackson’s new character, taking notice of his impressive eyeliner skills.

I feel like every @AHSFX character should just always listen to @cheyennejackson all of the time #AHSApolcalypse — Jessa Belle (@theUnyieldingWN) October 4, 2018

The council ignores him and they send an emissary to get Michael back to the academy and he quickly excels at all warlock training, and when the council tasks him to complete tests that would make him “The Alpha” (a warlock who could challenge the Coven’s Supreme), they feel encouraged to challenge Cordelia Goode and the witches.

John once again warns the council of Michael’s power, but they ignore him.

“Poor Cheyenne Jackson is the only smart one of the bunch and I feel certain his death is imminent,” a Twitter user commented.

“Look at [Cheyenne Jackson] sporting witchy guyliner like a champ,” another user wrote.

Wednesday’s new episode also saw the return of most of the Coven witches, as well as Michael bringing back Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) and Maison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) back from the dead. Given that Madison seems to be on Cordelia’s side in the present time, and there’s no sight of Queenie, we’d say there’s a lot more left to uncover.

“Look at [Cheyenne Jackson] sporting witchy guyliner like a champ,” another user wrote.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.