‘American Horror Story’ Creator Reveals First Look At Billie Lourd

American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy gave us a glimpse at Billie Lourd in the upcoming season of the FX horror-drama.

Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 24, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Lourd was announced as a cast member for the upcoming seventh season of AHS earlier this year. She was previously a cast member on Murphy's horror-comedy show Scream Queens. She also had a small role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Lourd has silver-colored hair in the shot, with a floral sun dress and round sunglasses.

"Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy captioned the photo. It's unclear whether the "winter" comment is a teaser about the actress's character or just a Games of Thrones reference.

Up Next: Ranking The American Horror Story Seasons

Lourd, who the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, joins Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Billy Eichner as the only other confirmed stars.

The producer has been sharing numerous cryptic photos related to the upcoming season as of late, including a look at a monster for the series.

All that's known about the next season of AHS is that it will be election-themed and will feature footage from Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton rallies.

[h/t Instagram: @mrrpmurphy]