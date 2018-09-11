‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Featured ‘Coven’ Callback

The first official trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse was packed with new material for the upcoming season, but one line was a direct repeat from Coven.

On Tuesday, FX released the first official trailer for the popular horror anthology series, giving fans their first look at new footage for Apocalypse. Among flashes of characters from previous seasons, there was a single line at the end that was ripped straight from Coven: “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

As fans of the popular FX series, along with pretty much all social media users who have seen memes, will remember, Roberts’ Coven character Madison Montgomery had uttered the now iconic and meme-worthy line on the December 4, 2013 Coven episode titled “The Sacred Taking.”

After having her throat slashed by Supreme witch Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange) and having her body added to Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies butler Spalding’s (Dennis O’Hare) doll collection, Madison is resurrected by Misty Day (Lily Rabe). Upon her resurrection, Madison confronted Fiona, saying the line “Surprise B–. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

The line is so memorable that Roberts even used it to announce her character’s return to the series.

When fans last saw Madison Montgomery, she was in no better condition than she had been prior to her season three resurrection. After losing in the Seven Wonders to Cordelia Foxx (Sarah Paulson), and thus failing to ascend as Supreme, Madison was strangled to death by Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters), her body presumably having been buried in an unknown location by Kyle and Spalding.

While it is not known how or when her character will make her return in season eight, it is presumed that the remaining members of the coven, including Supreme Cordelia Foxx, will resurrect her in order to aid in the fight against the evil that Anti-Christ Michael Langdon will usher into the world.

A picture of Roberts in-character on set for the upcoming season also teased that Madison will venture to the Murder House, as she was seen standing among the bones buried beneath the now destroyed gazebo that Ben Harmon had constructed in season one. Footage from the trailer also showed her with Cordelia and Myrtle Snow (Frances Conroy), though their location was not given.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the series’ eighth season, premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.