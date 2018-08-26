‘AHS: Apocalypse’ Shares First Look at Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott’s Anticipated Return

Ryan Murphy released the first photo of Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott on the set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse on Saturday with an image shared to his Instagram.

Murphy shared a photo of McDermott and Britton’s return to the series on his Instagram account, captioning the image, “Connie and Dylan. The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home…Murder House.”

The photo shows the two actors, presumably in their roles as Ben and Vivien Harmon from the first AHS season, Murder House. But since the couple died at the end of season one, they have been stuck inside the Murder House. Their ghosts only get to escape on Halloween, notes Entertainment Weekly.

The new photo was also released after fan photos of the Apocalypse set confirmed that McDermott was returning to the show. A short time later, Britton’s return was also confirmed.

While McDermott appeared in AHS: Asylum, Britton headed back to work with Murphy and went on to star in the first season his hit Fox series, 9-1-1.

The Harmons had to come back for Murphy’s ambitious Murder House/Coven crossover season. They are not the only long-missing AHS characters making a return, as Jessica Lange will be back to play her Murder House character, Constance Langdon. Cody Fern was cast as Langdon’s son, Michael, a personification of the Anti-Christ.

Frances Conroy, Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe, Gabourney Sidibe, Taissa Farmiga and Stevie Nicks are also coming back to the play their witches from Coven.

Farmiga will be playing two roles. She is also starring as the Harmons’ daughter, Violet.

Sarah Paulson will also be in Apocalypse as three different characters. She will play Murder House‘s Billie Dean Howard and the blind Supreme Witch Cordelia Foxx from Coven. She also has a new role as Venable, who appeared in a teaser released earlier this week.

“Now is your chance to be one of the few remaining. This is your chance to survive. We’ll find you soon,” Venable said in the teaser, referring to a possible lottery required to find out who will survive the apocalypse.

Paulson will also direct the sixth episode of Apocalypse, when Lange makes her return to the series.

Other stars appearing in the new season are Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd.

Apocalypse begins on FX Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Photo credit: FX