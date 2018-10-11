‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Finally Shows the Murder House

American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally explained what will bring the story back to Murder House during the final moments of Wednesday’s episode.

With Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) power strengthening after the Antichrist completed the test of the Seven Wonders, Cordelia Goode (Sara Paulson) revealed she never intended to give him her title of Supreme after the arduous task.

She reveals to Myrtle (Frances Conroy) and newly-resuscitated witch Misty Day (Lily Rabe) that her intentions were to test out Michael’s powers — as well as to challenge him to bring back Misty so her arsenal of witches would be complete for the battle ahead.

After a heartwarming appearance by Stevie Nicks to commemorate Misty’s return, Cordelia took Madison (Emma Roberts) aside to begin the second part of her plan.

“I’m going there to do what?” Madison asked her Supreme.

“Use your powers and all your training to find out everything you can about Michael,” Cordelia said. “Because he’s a danger to all of us.”

“You know Michael brought me back,” Madison snapped back at Cordelia. “Don’t you think I’d be like, loyal to him or something?”

“You’re only loyal to yourself,” Cordelia says.

The conversation is interrupted by warlock Behold Chablis (Billy Porter), who says he plans to join Madison’s crusade as he seems to have shifted loyalties.

“What did you hear?” Cordelia asks.

“All the best parts,” Behold says. “And if you’re going to dig up dirt on one of my own, I’m going with you.”

“I travel alone,” Madison says.

“OK maybe I just go to Michael, see what he thinks about all of this,” he threatens.

When Cordelia asks him why he doesn’t just give them up to Michael now, he responds: “Maybe I have my own concerns about him… maybe just a gut feeling. A bad one.”

Cordelia agrees to send both of them and then reveals the destination their quest for knowledge.

“What’s so special about this place?” Madison asks.

“It’s where it all began,” Cordelia responds, as the series shows the facade of the Murder House.

This will be the first time the FX anthology series returns to the Murder House since Hotel, when the Countess (Lady Gaga) was shown going to Dr. Montgomery for an abortion in a flashback.

Next week’s episode, appropriately titled “Return to Murder House” and directed by Sarah Paulson, will feature the return of fan-favorite characters from the first season, including Jessica Lange’s Constance Langdon.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

