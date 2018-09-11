‘American Horror Story’ Alum Christine Estabrook Joins ‘9-1-1’

An American Horror Story veteran is making an appearance in an upcoming episode of Fox hit series 9-1-1.

Christine Estabrook, who played the role of real estate agent Marcy during seasons 1 (Murder House) and 5 (Hotel) of the FX anthology horror series, will appear in an upcoming episode of the Fox first responder drama.

According to TV Line, Estabrook’s character will be introduced in an episode titled “Awful People.” The character is described as the “perfect” 9-1-1 dispatcher working with new season 2 character Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt).

“We love making relationships with actors and artists and crew members,” showrunner Tim Minear, who also works as an executive producer on American Horror Story, told the outlet. “You always want to bring back the people that do well for you. This role wasn’t written with [Estabrook] in mind, but then her name came up, and Ryan and I were like, ‘Of course!’ We wrote it for her without even realizing it. When you see her in the part, you’re going to know exactly what I mean.”

Aside from her memorable role on AHS, Estabrook is also known for her roles as Gail Holloway on Mad Men, Martha Huber on Desperate Housewives and Mrs. Davis on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

9-1-1 follows the tense lives of police officers, paramedics, firefighters and 9-1-1 operators who work to help those facing frightening and heart-stopping situations.

The series proved to be a huge hit during its first season at Fox, averaging 15 million viewers per episode, which made it the No. 2 drama series of the 2017-18 season, just being ABC’s The Good Doctor.

The drama will see some changes as Connie Britton exited the series at the end of season one. Her void will be filled by Hewitt’s character, who also happens to be the sister of Oliver Stark’s Buck.

Despite earlier reports that Britton might return as a guest star in season 2, Fox chairman Gary Newman said during the Television Critics Association summer press tour that she is not set to make an appearance anytime soon.

“We love Connie Britton, [but] it was always envisioned to be a one-year role,” Newman told reporters. “So it wasn’t a surprise [that she left]. If Connie expressed interest and had time in the future, I know [executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] would be thrilled to bring her back to the show.”

The series will also welcome actor Ryan Guzman into the mix as a new firefighter joining the team.

9-1-1 is set to return for season two with a two-night premiere starting Sunday, Sept. 23 immediately after an NFL on Fox Doubleheader — around 8 p.m. ET — followed by its second episode on its normal time on Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on Fox.