‘American Horror Story’ Actor Finn Wittrock Won’t Return for Season 8

American Horror Story: Apocalypse may be seeing several actors reprising their roles, but there is one star who will not be returning.

Finn Wittrock infamously took on the role of Twisty’s self-appointed protégé Dandy Mott in Freak Show and donned a leather jacket as male model Tristan Duffy in Hotel; in addition to portraying Italian-American actor Rudolph Valentino in that same season, but fans hoping to see him take on another role for season 8’s Apocalypse should not hold their breath.

When speaking to TV Insider about his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, a part that earned him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Wittrock revealed that “as of this year,” he was not returning to American Horror Story.

However, Wittrock, who was previously nominated in 2015 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his role as Dandy Mott, did give fans hope that they will one day see him in the FX horror anthology series.

“I’m sure I’ll be involved in the Ryan-verse somewhere in the future,” he teased.

Wittrock’s confirmation that he will not be returning for the upcoming eighth season of AHS, set to be a crossover of season 1’s Murder House and season 3’s Coven, comes as several actors who have been long-absent from the series were announced to be reprising their roles.

On Thursday, the network announced Connie Britton would be returning for Apocalypse alongside season 1 co-star, Dylan McDermott. Although their returns have not been confirmed, it is believed that the actors will return to their debut season Murder House roles of married couple Ben and Vivien Harmon.

It has also been announced that Taissa Farmiga will also be returning, though it is not known if she will solely be taking on her role as Coven‘s young witch Zoe Benson, or if she will possibly be doing double duty and also stepping back into the shoes of season 1’s Violet Harmon.

Most exciting for fans, though, was the news that Jessica Lange would be returning to the series after being absent for four seasons.

Although little is known about Apocalypse other than that it is reportedly set in October 2019 and starts with the end of the world, it is said that Lange will be returning in episode six, directed by Sarah Paulson, as her debut season character Constance Lange, the grandmother of season 1’s Anti-Christ Michael Langdon

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Wednesday, Sept. 12 on FX.