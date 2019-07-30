New ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer Revealed

A new American Horror Story: 1984 teaser trailer has been revealed, and it gives fans a glimpse of what to expect in the upcoming new season. The trailer opens with a group of teens and young adults headed to Camp Redwood for a summer of fun. However, they blow past the sign warning them to “beware,” and we see that they are being stalked by a masked, knife-wielding maniac. As a group of the carefree teens party on the lakeshore, one lone bikini-clad loner is seen soaking up some sun while floating around on a kayak. Just before the trailer ends, a hooded murderer leaps from the water and attacks her.

The new season of American Horror Story will be an homage to the ’80s slasher flicks such as Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp.

It will feature past AHS regulars Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and John Carroll Lynch, as well as newcomers Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa. It was previously announced that longtime AHS star Evan Peters will not be a part of this season, and Paulson will likely have a smaller role or just a cameo.

Many fans of the show have been commenting on the new trailer and expressing how excited they are for the new season.

“So here for the Friday The 13th vibes. And please let every death be done with a knife or some other kind of weapon. No guns,” one fan tweeted.

It’s going to be very hard for them to make this not seem like a copy of Friday the 13th. But if anyone can pull it off AHS can. — David Voth (@DMVoth) July 29, 2019

“Looking forward to the new season [of] #AHS1984!” another person wrote. “Can’t wait!”

“Omg camp ones are always the worst! Lol but I can’t wait for it!!” someone else joked.

This is EXACTLY how I want to spend my time. Watching something that’ll scare the dickens out of me. LOL! — Edward Petty (@hillbillybard) July 29, 2019

“This is looking pretty fn awesome. Plus, Emma Roberts and Billie Lourde are amazing.”

“I’m so ready I’ve watched all seasons about 6 times on dvd I need #1984 NOW!” a fifth user exclaimed.

the friday the 13th/sleepaway camp vibes… pic.twitter.com/ruwSl5rCeR — 𝐕𝐈𝐎𝐋𝐄𝐓 (@bikinikillz) July 29, 2019

American Horror Story: 1984 is scheduled to premiere Wednesday, September 18 at 9 p.m. ET on FX. Fans can currently re-watch seasons one through seven on Netflix or Hulu at anytime.