Amazon Prime Day 2020: 'Blue Bloods' Fans Get a Hot DVD Deal

Blue Bloods fans may want to hop over and check out what Amazon has going on for the 2020 Prime Day. The company is offering a hot DVD deal on the hit cop drama, with Season 10 on sale for just $29.96. This is the most recent season to drop on DVD, as it was just released in August.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The CBS drama revolves around the lives of the Reagan family in New York with a history of law enforcement. Selleck plays NYC Police Commissioner Frank Reagan, with Wahlberg, Moynahan and Estes playing his children. Cariou plays the Reagan family patriarch, and retired NYPD Commissioner, Henry Reagan.

In May, it was revealed that Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 11. While Season 11 does not yet appear to have an announced premiere date, fans can get caught up with Season 10 by checking out the DVD deal for Amazon Prime members.

As with many productions, the coronavirus pandemic caused Blue Bloods Season 10 to be shortened. It contains only 19 episodes. However, the show's writers still managed to get in some big surprises that will be felt across the next season and possibly beyond.

If you just can't enough Tom Selleck and his iconic mustache, then Amazon has a great Prime Day deal for you. Magnum PI: The Complete Series, on sale for just $39.99. Relive the show that propelled the actor to stardom through all 162-episodes. View more details on Amazon here.

If you're craving more cop-drama, then Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the Bad Boys for Life 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition. In celebration of Prime Day, fans can get this for just $22.99. In addition to some great action and family drama, there are also tons of laughs to be had with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence behind the wheel. View more details on Amazon here.

Check out tons more TV and movie Prime Day deals here. There are many Blu-Rays, DVDs, and TV box sets to snag before the day is over. Be sure to act quickly because some of these deals are limited!

