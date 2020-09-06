'Blue Bloods' Approved to Restart Production for Season 11

✖

After a lengthy hiatus, Blue Bloods is officially set to return to production soon. According to Deadline, many CBS TV Studios productions have received the green light to return to production. In addition to Blue Bloods getting back into action, SEAL Team, and The CW's Nancy Drew and Charmed will also return to production in the upcoming weeks.

It's unclear exactly when Blue Bloods will be back in production. Although, it is expected to be sometime between late September and early October. While it's also unclear when the upcoming season will premiere, Blue Bloods is indeed on the fall schedule for CBS. As of late, CBS TV Studios has been making restart plans for all of their shows. These green light decisions have been granted in batches, as specific shows have been deemed ready to be back in production in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Of course, all of the shows that do return to production will adhere to these safety protocols. But, as Deadline noted, it's uncertain whether these changes will impact Blue Bloods' traditional family dinner scenes, which feature the cast in close quarters.

CBS TV Studios' NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles were the first ones that received the green light to return to production. NCIS will return to production on Sept. 9 while NCIS: Los Angeles recently began filming on Thursday. Magnum P.I. and Bull will also return in the upcoming weeks on Sept. 14 and Sept. 25, respectively. Two other CBS shows, The Unicorn and The Neighborhood, are also expected to return soon.

Other networks are following suit with their shows. It was recently announced that Grey's Anatomy would start filming Season 17 in September. Their exact return date is unclear, but they could begin to film the first two episodes of the season as early as Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. It's also unclear when the show will premiere, as it typically returns in the fall on ABC. However, when the network recently unveiled its fall schedule, Grey's Anatomy was not on it. As for what fans can expect when the medical drama does return, showrunner Krista Vernoff said during a recent TV Academy panel that the series would address the current health crisis. "There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," she said. "I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories."