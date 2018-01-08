Alyssa Milano Wants Fans to Make a Change Ahead of Golden Globes Protest

Alyssa Milano is calling for a show of solidarity for the Time’s Up movement not only on the red carpet, but on your timeline.

The activist and Charmed actress asked fans to change their social media profile pictures to black “in support of all the men and women fighting for respect, equality and meaningful change in the workplace.”

Join me in making your profile picture black in support of all the men and women fighting for respect, equality and meaningful change in the workplace. Pass it on. #TIMESUP #WhyWeWearBlack #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HX5I00ivYG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018

In addition to the Time’s Up movement, which encouraged supporters to wear black at the 2018 Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment, abuse and assault, Milano has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement.

Last month, she penned an open letter to Matt Damon over his insensitive comments about sexual harassment, during which he described the court of public opinion as a “culture of outrage,” and tried to argue that the level of outrage should fit the accused crime.

“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro,” Milano wrote. “We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous. I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny. We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.”

“There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer. Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers,” she continued.

Photo credit: CinemaBlend