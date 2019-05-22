Alyssa Milano Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ ‘Charmed’ Reboot: ‘I Think That Ship Has Sailed’

Alyssa Milano is still not a fan of the Charmed reboot, feeling that the show is “disrespectful” to her and her former castmates.

The CW saw some big success this year with its new version of Charmed. The reimagined teen drama featuring witches, white-lighters and matriarchal magic was renewed for a second season this fall, but Milano is not a fan. On Monday, when asked by Us Weekly if she and the original cast might appear in the show, she said that they had not been invited.

“I think that ship has sailed. I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down,” she said. “Like, the fact that we weren’t included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?”

Milano even said that if she and her original castmates had been included from the beginning, they would have been eager to take part in the show. Milano co-starred with Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan and Shannon Doherty as the Halliwell sisters.

“It’s sad, too, because I think we all would have come [together] to do something,” she said.

Milano added that she and her co-stars had “created that world,” and “it would have been amazing” to return to it together.

Milano is not the only former star outraged over the reboot. Both she and Combs have confirmed that they were never approached about the project, which they find insulting.

“Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans,” Combs tweeted in January. “FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

“It was such a huge part of my life, and I think the way in which it all went down from the beginning and not being included in any of those discussions, kind of makes it hard for me to accept that it’s a thing,” Milano told Us Weekly at the time.

More recently, Combs has added that she feels the original cast was left out due to their age. However, others counter that it is a question of race. The new version of Charmed follows a completely different family of Latina witches, with no ties to the Haliwells at all. By keeping them independent they are allowed their own space to build out their own history and lineage in the story.



Charmed will return for a second season this fall on The CW. The original series is streaming in its entirety on Netflix.