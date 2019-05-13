All the TV Shows Renewed in 2019

While there was certainly some heartbreaking news for television fans after dozens of shows were cancelled by the major networks. However, many other beloved shows will return during the 2019-2020 season, bringing back characters, stars and stories that hooked viewers last season.

Some of the longest-running television shows will be back in the new season. ABC‘s The Bachelor will be back for a 24th season, while NBC‘s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will break the scripted primetime drama record with a 21st season. FOX’s The Simpsons will also be back for an astonishing 32nd season.

CBS Returning Shows

As usual, CBS greenlit new seasons of dozens of favorites, keeping the windows for new shows to break out very slim. Next season will also be the first in 12 years without The Big Bang Theory to use as a lead-in for new shows.

48 Hours – Season 32

60 Minutes – Season 52

Blue Bloods – Season 10

Bull – Season 4

Criminal Minds – Season 15 (Final season)

Elementary – Season 7 (Final season)

FBI – Season 2

God Friended Me – Season 2

Hawaii Five-0 – Season 10

MacGyver – Season 3

Madam Secretary – Season 6

Magnum, P.I. – Season 2

Man With a Plan – Season 4

Mom – through Season 8

NCIS – Season 17

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 11

NCIS: New Orleans – Season 6

The Neighborhood – Season 2

Ransom – Season 3

SEAL Team – Season 3

S.W.A.T. – Season 3

Young Sheldon – through Season 4

CBS New Shows

CBS only has space for eight new shows that will debut throughout the season. One of the new shows will be the FBI spinoff FBI: Most Wanted. The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre will have a new show, Bob Hearts Abishola, starring Billy Gardell of Mike & Molly fame.

All Rise

Bob Hearts Abishola

Broke

Carol’s Second Act

Evil

FBI: Most Wanted

Tommy

The Unicorn

ABC Returning Shows

The Disney-owned ABC has plenty of old favorites coming back. A surprising number of freshman 2018-2019 shows, including Schooled, The Rookie and A Million Little Things, earned sophomore seasons.

A Million Little Things – Season 2

American Housewife – Season 4

The Bachelor – Season 24

Bachelor in Paradise – Season 6

The Bachelorette – Season 15 (premieres May 13)

Black-ish – Season 6

Bless This Mess – Season 2

The Conners – Season 2

Dancing With the Stars – Season 28

Fresh Off the Boat – Season 6

The Goldbergs – Season 7

The Good Doctor – Season 3

Grey’s Anatomy – through Season 17

How to Get Away With Murder – Season 6

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD – through Season 7

Modern Family – Season 11 (Final season)

The Rookie – Season 2

Schooled – Season 2

Single Parents – Season 2

Station 19 – Season 3

ABC New Shows

ABC has a surprisingly light group of new shows coming in the new season One of them is a Black-ish prequel called Mixed-ish and a Cobie Smulders-starring drama.

The Baker and the Beauty

Emergence

For Life

Mixed-ish (Black-ish prequel)

United We Fall

Untitled Cobie Smulders Drama

The CW New and Returning Shows

The CW loves renewing shows thanks to their popularity with Netflix users. Every DC Comics show is coming back, including the final season of Arrow.

The 100 – Season 7

All American – Season 2

Arrow – Season 8 (Final season)

Black Lightning – Season 3

Burden of Truth – Season 2

Charmed – Season 2

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 5

Dynasty – Season 3

The Flash – Season 6

In the Dark – Season 2

Legacies – Season 2

The Outpost – Season 2

Riverdale – Season 4

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 2

Supergirl – Season 5

Supernatural – Season 15 (Final season)

The CW’s new shows include Batwoman, Bulletproof, Katy Keene and Nancy Drew.

FOX New and Returning Shows

FOX will be starting its first TV season since Disney bought 21st Century Fox, including 20th Century Fox Television Studios. This makes FOX an indie broadcaster without its own pool of productions to pull from.

Returning Shows:

9-1-1 – Season 3

Bob’s Burgers – Season 10

Empire – Season 6 (Final season)

Family Guy – Season 18

Last Man Standing – Season 8 (Second season on Fox)

The Masked Singer – through Season 3

The Orville – Season 3

The Resident – Season 3

The Simpsons – through Season 32

New Shows:

9-1-1: Lone Star (9-1-1 spinoff starring Rob Lowe)

BH90210 (Premieres Aug. 7)

Bless the Harts

Deputy

Duncanville

Filthy Rich

The Great North

Next

Prodigal Son

Outmatched

Untitled Jason Katims Drama (Based on Australia’s Sisters)

NBC Returning Shows

NBC is only bringing back two shows from the 2018-2019 TV season, proving just how hard it is to get a sophomore year. Manifest and New Amsterdam will be returning.

America’s Got Talent: Champions – Season 2

The Blacklist – Season 7

Blindspot – Season 5 (Final season)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Season 7 (Second season on NBC)

Chicago Fire – Season 8

Chicago Med – Season 5

Chicago PD – Season 7

Good Girls – Season 3

The Good Place – Season 4

Law & Order: SVU – Season 21

Manifest – Season 2

New Amsterdam – Season 2

Superstore – Season 5

This Is Us – through Season 6

The Voice – Season 17

Will & Grace- Season 3 (11th season overall)

World of Dance – Season 4

NBC New Shows

NBC’s crop of new shows includes Bluff City Law with Jimmy Smits and Fran Drescher’s Indebted. A new Law & Order series following the New York Hate Crimes unit was in the works, but is now being redeveloped.

Bluff City Law

Council of Dads

Indebted

The Kenan Show

Lincoln

Perfect Harmony

Sunnyside

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist