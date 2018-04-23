Your Complete Guide to Every 2018 Fall TV Pilot

Even though spring has yet fully set in, it is already time to be thinking about the upcoming Fall TV season.

Every year, TV networks order a number of pilots to be shot, and those pilot episodes could be turned into full-fledged series. This year, between them, CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and The CW have ordered more than 70 pilots to be shot.

The majority of those are drama series, but there are also quite a few comedy series that are being considered.

Below, we have adapted a list, originally shared by Entertainment Weekly, of every single pilot being shot by the major TV networks. Scroll down to read the list and see what by be the hottest new shows of the fall TV season!

CBS / Drama

Cagney and Lacey: Reboot of the classic ’80s series by the same name. Stars: Sarah Drew, Michelle Hurd, and Ving Rhames.

Chiefs: Explores the lives of three police chiefs in L.A. County. Stars: Aunjanue Ellis, Alana De La Garza, Jorja Fox, Demetrius Grosse, and Michael Trucco.

The Code: Series about military-trained attorney. Stars: Mira Sorvino (pictured above), Dave Annable, Anna Wood, Ato Essandoh, Phillipa Soo and Raffi Barsoumian.

F.B.I. (straight to series): Focus in the ins-and-outs of life in the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Stars: Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Connie Nielsen, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonee Noel.

God Friended Me: An atheist is “friended” by God on Facebook and his world is turned upside down. Stars: Brandon Michael Hall, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, Joe Morton, and Violett Beane.

L.A. Confidential: A long-form retelling of the classic James Ellroy novel that was also adapted as an Oscar-winning film in 1997. Stars: Brian J. Smith, Walton Goggins, Mark Webber, Shea Whigham, Alana Arenas, and Sarah Jones.

Magnum P.I.: An update on the classic TV series that made Tom Selleck a household name. Stars: Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, and Zachary Knighton.

Main Justice: Drama series that is inspired by the life and work of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. Stars: Bokeem Woodbine, Timothy Hutton, Peter Gallagher, Deborah Ayorinde, and Aubrey Dollar.

Murder: A fictional series that utilizes true-crime documentary-style filmmaking. Stars: Teyonah Parris, Michael Chiklis, Luna Lauren Velez, Pallavi Sharda, Leonard Roberts, Andrea Demetriades, and Jennifer Mudge.

Red Line: Follows the lives of three families in the wake of a white police officer shooting and killing an African-American doctor by mistake. Stars: Noah Wyle, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher, Michael Patrick Thornton, Vinny Chhibber, Howard Charles, and Elizabeth Laidlaw.

CBS / Comedy

25: A guy moves to Austin, Texas and tries to woo over his former flame. Stars: Matt Shively, Emily Osment, Denée Benton, Tom Maden, and Jessie Ennis.

Fam: This comedy centers on a woman who’s life is throw into upheaval by the arrival of her younger half-sister who is trying to get away from their father. Stars: Nina Dobrev, Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

History of Them: The story of two friends whop meet and begin a romantic relationship with social media as a compass for the plot. Stars: Ana Villafañe, Felix Solis, Lisa Vidal, Amit Shah, Brett Dier, Caitlin McGee, and Chris Powell. Miranda Cosgrove will narrate.

I Mom So Hard: Comedy series based on the popular web series #IMOMSOHARD. Stars: Kristin Hensley, Jen Smedley, Freddie Prinze Jr, David Flynn, Cooper Friedman, and Tymberlee Hill.

Murphy Brown (straight to series): A revival of the classic beloved sitcom. Stars: Candice Bergen, Jake McDorman, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud, and Nik Dodani. (Cast photo above.)

Pandas in New York: An accomplished New York Indian family makes plans for their son’s love life, not realizing he has already made his own arrangements. Stars: Dhruv Singh, Ashley Tisdale, Nishi Munshi, Hina Abdullah, Dan O’Brien, Bernard White, Gita Reddy, and Mike Castle.

Welcome to the Neighborhood: A super nice Midwesterner moves out to L.A. where his sunny disposition is much appreciated. Stars: Josh Lawson, Dreama Walker, Cedric The Entertainer, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Tichina Arnold, and Hank Greenspan.

Untitled Austen Earl and Tim McAuliffe Project: A budding pop star moves in with an30-something couple who is trying to rekindle their youthful days. Stars: Damon Wayans, Jr., Amber Stevens West, Felix Mallard, and Chris Parnell.

ABC / Drama

The Mission: A San Francisco police station is thrown into upheaval after the captain is arrested on corruption charges. Stars: Lynn Collins, Aasif Mandvi, Kris D. Lofton, Josh Randall, Vannessa Vasquez, Alexander Karim, Chris Conroy, Aidan Wotjak-Hissong, Wood Harris, and Jee Young Han.

The Rookie (straight to series): John Nolan has always dreamed of becoming a cop, but will he fair well as middle-aged rookie police officer? Stars: Nathan Fillion (pictured above), Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Titus Makin, Alyssa Diaz, and Mercedes Mason.

Salvage: An ex-cop just wants a peaceful, uneventful life, but a murder in his small Florida Gulf Coast hometown pulls him back in to his old ways. Stars: Toby Kebbell, Charity Wakefield, Jim Belushi, Jim Kaplan, Will Patton, Evan Parke, Lacretta, Joelle Carter, Emily Althaus, and Catalina Sandino Moreno.

A Million Little Things: A group of friends gets a wake-up-call after one of them dies. Stars: David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Christina Ochoa, Anne Son, Christina Moses, James Roday, Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Ron Livingston, and Lizzy Green.

False Profits: A series that follows a team of women fighting their way through a multi-level marketing cosmetics business in Arizona. Stars: Bellamy Young, Shelley Hennig, Vanessa Williams, Kosha Patel, Kapil Talwalkar, Mark L. Young, Ben Lawson, and Marcus Coloma.

The Fix: A former prosecutor has moved on with her life after a detrimental case, but now the killer she was hunting has stuck again. Stars: Robin Tunney, Merrin Dungey, Breckin Meyer, Mouzam Makkar, Scott Cohen, Marc Blucas, Adam Rayner, Alex Saxon, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

For Love: A dramatic-fantasy series about a woman who is shocked to discover that her once-dead fiancé is still alive. Stars: Lex Scott Davis, Ethan Peck, Luke Arnold, Jon Ecker, Isabella Russo, Rachel Skarsten, Chloe Wepper, and Wole Parks.

Get Christie Love: This updated reboot of the classic ’70s series centers on Christie Love, “an African-American female CIA agent who leads an elite ops unit.” Stars: Kylie Bunbury, Lisseth Chavez, Camille Guaty, Thomas Cocquerel, Khandi Alexander, Juan Javier Cardenas, Shea Buckner, Dennis Oh, and Steven Weber.

Grand Hotel: A telenovela-style Soap-drama “set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach.” Stars: Demean Bichir, Roselyn Sanchez, Chris Warren, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Shalim Ortiz, Bryan Craig, Denyse Tonz, Anne Winters, Lincoln Younes, Justina Adorno, and Feliz Ramirez.

Staties: A former NYPD detective is fired in shame and forced to take a job with the Oregon State Police. Stars: Annie Ilonzeh, Andy Karl, Justin Johnson Cortez, David Zayas, Jennifer Aspen, Alexander Sokovikov, and Ava Capri.

Take Two (straight to series): A former cop-show star is fresh out of rehab and working on her comeback. Stars: Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian, Aliyah O’Brien, Alice Lee, Xavier de Guzman.

Whiskey Cavalier: This dramedy focuses on FBI super-agent Will Chase, codename: “WHISKEY CAVALIER,” as he leads a his own team alongside CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, codename: “FIERY TRIBUNE.” Stars: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Tyler James Williams, and Vir Das.

Untitled Holmes Sisters Project: A drama that follows the lives of five NYPD officers who all happen to be sisters. Stars: Amirah Vanh, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Frances Turner, Michael Beach, Zoe Robins, Aubin Wise, Eric Balfour, Dorian Missick, Gerard Celasco, and Leigh-Ann Rose.

ABC / Comedy

Most Likely To: Two woman who were polar-opposites in high school now live together as single-mother roommates. Stars: Yvette Nicole Brown, Lesli Margherita, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Ashton Arbab, Mia Allan, Ella Allan, Donald Faison, and Max Jenkins.

Single Parents: “A group of dysfunctional single parents lean on each other as they raise their kids.” Stars: Taran Killam (pictured above right), Leighton Meester, Jake Choi, Brad Garrett, Kimrie Lewis, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Sadie Hazelett, Grace Hazelett, and Devin Campbell.

The Greatest American Hero: A re-imagining of the beloved classic ’80s series, a women named Meera becomes “entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet.” Stars: Hannah Simone, George Wendt, Gia Sandhu, Zenobia Shroff, Shoniqua Shandai, Dennis Andres, Humphrey Ker, and Ellie Reed.

Man of the House: Two divorced sisters move in with one another and their families have to learn to live together while the oldest, a boy, has to learn the ways of manhood while surrounded by all women. Stars: Alyson Hannigan, Jake Short, Leslie Bibb, Jenny Ortega, Reece Caddell.

Southern Hospitality: A woman returns home to her family’s Texas ranch after living in New York for many years. Stars: Annaleigh Ashford, John Larroquette, Stephanie Styles, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and Shakira Barrera.

Steps: Based on the Swedish series Bonus Family, this show revolves around “four adults in three houses” who “raise three kids after two divorces… together.” Stars: Ginnifer Goodwin, Kyle Bornheimer, Barry Rothbart, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Camryn Jones, Madeleine McGraw, Julie Hagerty, and Cameron Boyce.

Untitled Bobby Bowman Project: A single-camera comedy that focuses on a family overcoming obstacles together. Inspired partially by Bowman’s life growing up with a father who suffered from mental illness. Stars: Brooke Elliott, Lilla Crawford, Carson E. White, Brenna D’Amico, Johnny Sneed, and Will Kindrachuk.

Untitled Justin Noble Project: A “workplace ensemble comedy” that centers around the employees of a high-end resort and their clientele. Stars: Kat Dennings, Elizabeth Ho, Angela Kinsey, Derek Richardson, Jason Michael Snow, and Nicole Byer.

Untitled Tim Doyle Project: A comedy set in the 1970s, this series explores the day-in-day-out life of a “an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad, traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons.” Stars: Michael Cudlitz, Mary McCormack, Jack Gore, Sam Straley, Caleb Martin Foote, Christopher Paul Richards, Sawyer Barth, Andy Walken, and Santino Bernard.

NBC / Drama

L.A.’s Finest: A spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise that will feature two LAPD detectives learning to work together. Stars: Gabrielle Union (pictured above), Jessica Alba, Ernie Hudson, Zach Gilford, Duane Martin, Orli Gottesman, and Ryan McPartlin.

Manifest: A plane goes missing over the sea and then reappears years later, only, for the passengers on board, no time has passed at all. Stars: Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Athena Karkanis, Paveen Kaur, Melissa Roxburgh, Luna Blaise, and Jack Messina.

New Amsterdam: A medical drama based on the book Twelve Patients: Life & Death at Bellevue Hospital, a memoir by Dr. Eric Manheimer. Stars: Ryan Eggold, Freeman Agyeman, Anupam Kher, Tyler Labine, Janet Montgomery, and Jocko Sims.

No Way Back: “A Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves.” Stars: Paula Newsome, Derek Luke, Jeri Ryan, Raúl Esparza, Sadie Calvano, Sofia Bryant, and Kearran Giovanni.

The Between: A woman uses her clairvoyant abilities to help solve strange cases and speak to the dead. Stars: Yusef Gatewood, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, Harriet Dyer, and Chad James Buchanan.

The Enemy Within: Former CIA agent Erica Wolfe is the most hated woman in the U.S. and a traitor to the country, but the FBI still needs her help. Stars: Jennifer Carpenter, Raza Jaffrey, Morris Chestnut, and Kelli Garner.

The Village: Follows the lives of residents in a Manhattan apartment building who discover how intertwined their lives really are. Stars: Moran Atias, Michaela McManus, Jerod Haynes, Frankie Faison, Daren Kagasoff, Grace Van Dien, Warren Christie, Lorraine Toussaint, and Dominic Chianese.

NBC / Comedy

Abby’s: The comedy centers around a bar named “Abby’s” that is unlicensed, and therefore offer patrons more freedom than other bars. Stars: Natalie Morales, Neil Flynn, Nelson Franklin, Jessica Chaffin, Leonard Ouzts, and Kimia Behpoornia.

Bright Futures: A more traditional style sitcom that focuses on a groups of 20-somethings struggling to evolve into fully-functioning adults. Stars: Emily Ratajkowski (pictured above), Clum Worthy, Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, and Lilly Singh.

Like Family: Two foster siblings find that maintaining their bond as adults is harder than they could have predicted. Stars: Brandon Mychal Smith, Rebecca Mader, Kether Donohue, and Blake Anderson.

So Close: Two people are about to settle in their love lives, and have no idea that they may be one another’s soulmates. Stars: Sasheer Zamata, Sean Kleier, Punam Patel, Sabrina Carpenter, Dan Bucatinsky, and Julie Klausner.

Friends-in-Law: Two guys who could not be more opposite are forced to learn how to live with one another after each of their respective best friends get married. Stars: Devere Rogers, John Gemberling, Nicole Parker, and James Davis.

Guess Who Died: Created by Norman Lear and Peter Tolan, this comedy will explore life as inspired by the life of Lear. Stars: Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Beth Lacke, Stacey Yen, and Adrian Martinez.

I Feel Bad: Inspired by Orli Auslande’s book I Feel Bad: All Day. Every Day. About Everything., this comedy highlights one woman hilariously unleashing her point-of-view on the world. Stars: Sarayu Blue, Paul Adelstein, Aisling Bea, Zach Cherry, James Buckley, and Johnny Pemberton.

Fox / Drama

Mixtape: Capturing them at various stages of love and pain, Mixtape is a dramatic series about the interconnect lives of a group of Los Angelians and the music that defines them. Stars: Jenna Dewan (pictured above), Madeleine Stowe, Callie Hernandez, Raúl Castillo, Jahmil French, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Campbell Scott, Evan Whitten, and Megan Ferguson.

The Passage: The series is based on a book trilogy of the same name by author Justin Cronin. It tells the story of a girl who has been chosen as a test subject for experimentation with a virus that could cure all diseases or destroy humanity. Along the way she acquires a surrogate father who tries hard to protect her. Stars: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Saniyya Sidney, Vincent Piazza, Brianne Howey, Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, and Emanuelle Chriqui.

Untitled Ilene Chaiken/Melissa Scrivner Love Project: While in the middle of a domestic terrorism investigation, FBI Special Agent Cecelia Otis has her life halted and broken by the news that she has engaged in an affair with a politician. Stars: Katie Holmes, Christian Camargo, James Tupper, Ian Harding, Rose Rollins, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Mark Moses, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Untitled David Elliot and Danny Strong Project: A fierce legal drama that revolves around a wrongful conviction firm that reopens previously closed cases to get justice for those who have been potentially convicted under false pretenses. Stars: Rachelle Lefevre, Russell Hornsby, Nikki M. James, Vincent Kartheiser, Brian d’Arcy James, Riley Smith, Frances Guinan, Persia White, Shanesia Davis, Karin Anglin, Caitlin Mehner, Meg Thalken, Grace Fahey, and Clare O’Connor.

Untitled Robert Levine Project: Based on the novel Gone Baby Gone, a pair of street-smart private investigators take to solving crimes for the good people of Dorchester, in Boston, Massachusetts. Stars: Joseph Morgan, Peyton List, Christine Lahti, April Bowlby, Laysla De Oliveira, and Haaz Sleiman.

Fox / Comedy

Bless This Mess: A newlywed New York City couple uproots their lives and moves to Nebraska for a simpler life, that may not be quite as simple as they were hoping for. Stars: Dax Shepard (pictured above with wife Kristen Bell), Lake Bell, and Ed Begley Jr.

Cool Kids: Three guy friends in a retirement community are at the top of the popularity chain, until a new lady moves in and challenges their status quo. Stars: Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier, and Leslie Jordan.

Dan the Weatherman: Local TV weatherman Dan gets fired from his job and find out that getting back on his feet is going to be more challenging than he thought. Stars: Thomas Lennon, Ashley Williams, James Earl, and Daniel Stern.

Rel: Based on the real-life of comedian Lil Rel, this comedy sees the jokester playing himself and and seeking a new life after finding his wife cheating on him with his barber and getting divorced. Stars: Lil Rel Howery, Jordan L. Jones, Jess Moore, and Sinbad.

Untitled Erin Foster Project: Another comedy based on real-life, this comedy from Erin Foster focuses on a woman who’s life is flipped upside down when her father begins dating her friend. Stars: Erin Foster, Don Johnson, Christine Woods, Janina Gavankar, Mike O’Gorman, Jane Leeves, and Gemma Allen.

The CW / Drama

Charmed: A reboot of the beloved fantasy draerdy, this series will follow the lives of three sisters who discover they are witches after their mother dies. Stars: Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, Ser’Darius Blain, Charlie Gillespie, and Ellen Tamaki.

Dead Inside: A lowly beat cop begins seeing the ghost of her dead brother who was a big time detective and begins utilizing his help to solve crimes. Stars: Lyndon Smith, Freddie Stroma, Hayley Marie Norman, Christine Ko, Erica Cerra, and Myles Bullock.

In the Dark: A rebellious and unfiltered blind women’s drug-dealer friend is murdered and she is the only witness to the crime. However, the police don’t believe her story so she sets out to bring justice on her own. Stars: Perry Mattfeld (pictured above), Brooke Markham, Keston John, Austin Nichols, Kathleen York, and Derek Webster.

Playing Dead: A mortician and his son have their lives flipped upside down when their wife/mother who walked away from them over a decade back, returns home to ask them to help her fake her own death. Stars: Tyler Ritter, Curran Walters, Clara Lago, Luke Youngblood, and Sigrid Owen.

Skinny Dip: A woman uncovers a massive conspiracy while attempting to execute revenge on a cheating husband that attempted to kill her on their anniversary trip. Stars: Sarah Wright Olsen, Matt Barr, Ben Aldridge, Richard Esteras, KJ Smith, and Brent Sexton.

The End of the World as We Know It: Two girls with low aspirations are enlisted by a space cop to help him find some intergalactic alien criminals who were unleashed on California after a spaceship crash. Stars: Gage Golightly, Quinta Brunson, Josh Helman, Liam Garrigan.

Wayward Sisters: A Supernatural spin-off that follows Sheriff Jody Mills and the various orphaned women she teams up with to fight monsters. Stars: Kim Rhodes, Briana Buckmaster, Kathryn Newton, Katherine Ramdeen, Clark Backo, and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

Untitled Roswell Project: This series is inspired by the Roswell High young adult book series, which is the same that inspired the previous WB/UPN (pre-CW) series Roswell. It focuses on a woman who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, and discovers that her former crush, now a cop, is secretly an alien. Stars: Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Trevino, Lily Cowles, Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Trevor St. John, and Karan Oberoi.

Untitled April Blair/Spencer Paysinger Project: A budding high school football star gets recruited by Beverly Hills High, which forces him to leave his Crenshaw school and navigate the waters of high society life. Stars: Taye Diggs, Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Bre-Z, Greta Onieogou, Monet Mazur, Michael Evans Behling, Cody Christian, and Karimah Westbrook.