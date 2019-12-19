‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Live Cast: All the Stars of the ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is back with a new Christmas special, and the cast keeps rising in star power. Along with the return of some of the cast members from May’s inaugural live special, Wednesday night’s new special will feature big names in TV and film.

The new special will highlight Christmas episodes of beloved sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times, with Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear returning to host the festivities.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at the returning, and new, stars of Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times.

Woody Harrelson

The actor reprises the role of Archie Bunker once again, filling in the shoes on the role for original series’ performer Carroll O’Connor.

The three-time Academy Award nominee previously played the role in the first ABC special in May, and has been busy this fall, appearing on SNL as Joe Biden and starring in the Zombieland sequel.

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei was a fan-favorite in May’s special as Edith Bunker, taking over the role from original actress Jean Stapleton on the series. The experience left the actress wanting more, which made it no surprise when she was revealed to be returning for the Christmas special.

Aside from this project, and her role on Spiderman: Far From Home earlier this year, Tomei will next star in the upcoming Judd Apatow/Pete Davison movie, set to premiere in 2020.

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper’s star power shone bright during spring’s version of the special, and her Gloria Bunker Stivic is back for more. The actress recently wrapped up the final season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and is set to star in the upcoming Home Alone reboot.

Ike Barinholtz

The actor returns as Michael “Meathead” Stivic, previously made famous by Rob Reiner.

The Mindy Project alum has also been busy with animated work recently, playing Bless the Harts’ Wayne, boyfriend of Kristen Wiig’s Jenny.

Jesse Eisenberg

Wednesday night’s first cast addition is Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg, though details on his character were not revealed ahead of the show’s premiere.

His appearance will be a reunion for him and Harrelson, who co-starred in both Zombieland films together.

Kevin Bacon

Live in Front of a Studio Audience is banking on the star power with the addition of Kevin Bacon. The actor is also playing an unspecified role that will be revealed as the episode airs.

Bacon stars in the Showtime series City on a Hill, which was renewed for Season 2 and is expected to air in 2020.

Justina Machado

Machado knows how to handle herself in a Norman Lear reboot. The actress headlines the cast of Netflix-turned-Pop TV series One Day At a Time, with her performance having brought awards buzz in the show’s first seasons. The actress was set to appear in the first special, though she was replaced by original series star Marla Gibbs in a surprise change.

Machado’s role in tonight’s special has not been revealed.

Viola Davis

ABC did not have to look far when it came to casting Florida Evans for the Good Times episode. Oscar and Emmy-winnning actress Viola Davis joins the special as the matriarch (previously played by Esther Rolle), and given her immense talent and theater background, she will not disappoint.

The How to Get Away With Murder star is still a member of the ABC family, with the show expected to air its final episodes starting in April 2020.

Andre Braugher

Is there anyone more perfect for the Evans family patriarch than Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Braugher? The role first played by John Amos will be revived by the mastermind behind James Holt of the NBC series.

Braugher has had a massive career in Hollywood, including the Emmy-winning role of Frank Pembleton on NBC’s Homicide: Life on the Street.

Tiffany Haddish

The comedian will step into the role of the Evans family’s single neighbor Willona, originally played by Ja’Net DuBois. Haddish has experience playing a friendly neighbor on The Carmichael Show, and rose to fame with her role in Girls Trip.

She has since starred in Night School, The Kitchen and an upcoming movie with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek, Like a Boss, coming in 2020.

Jay Pharoah

The SNL alum is stepping into the role of J.J. Evans, which made original portrayer Jimmie Walker famous in the 1970s with his “DY-NO-MITE” catchphrase.

Aside from his past on the NBC variety sketch series, Pharoah appeared on A Million Little Things and is reportedly working on an album.

Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk, 18, is a breakout star of 2019. He played the role of young Kevin Richardson in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix miniseries When They See Us, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series nomination.

The actor also joined the cast of This Is Us this season as Malik, a teenage single father. He steps into the role of Michael Evans, originally played by Ralph Carter on Good Times.

Corinne Foxx

Jamie Foxx’s daughter is bringing Thelma Evans back to our screens. The model and actress is best known for being the DJ on the FOX game show Beat Shazam.

This year she also appeared in the horror sequel 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.

Jharrel Jerome

Jerome reunites with his When They See Us co-star Asante Blackk. The actor played Korey Wise, one of the Exonerated Five, and won the Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series. He was best known for playing the young version of Kevin on Moonlight before that.

His role on the ABC special has not been revealed.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.