All CBS Season and Series Finales Airing This Week

CBS’ TV season is coming to an end, and that means series and season finales are on the way.

This week sees a bulk of the network’s primetime program taking a final bow before retreating to the summer offseason.

Most shows are simple wrapping up their current season plot lines before coming back, but some are done for good after non receiving renewals from CBS.

‘Superior Donuts’ (Series Finale)

Synopsis: An armed robbery at the donut shop prompts Arthur (Judd Hirsch), Franco (Jermaine Fowler) and Sofia (Diane Guerrero) to make life-changing decisions about their futures

Air Time: Monday, 9 p.m. ET

‘NCIS: New Orleans’ (Season 4 Finale)

Synopsis: Pride assembles an off-the-books team with hacker Elvis Bertrand (Tom Arnold), retired Green Beret Sydney Halliday (Riann Steele) journalist Oliver Crane (Mark Gessner) and attorney Elliott Newman (John Cothran, Jr.), to search for a loophole when he faces a grand jury indictment for abuse of power. Also, Pride and the team uncover a sinister plot during the New Orleans Tricentennial Fleet Week celebration.

Air Time: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

‘SEAL Team’ (Season 1 Finale)

Synopsis: After Jason lies about the severity of his concussion to get cleared for combat, he and the SEAL Team plan a final mission to avenge Echo Team’s deaths once and for all before they return home from deployment.

Air Time: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

‘Life in Pieces; (Season 3 Finale)

Synopsis: Tim and Heather plan a surprise birthday party for Samantha (Holly J. Barrett), but the night takes an unexpected turn when she doesn’t come home alone. Also, Matt and Colleen learn their surrogate can no longer carry their baby; John and Joan (Dianne Wiest) decide to learn Spanish for their next adventure; and Jen and Greg have to find a way to keep their secret from the family.

Air Time: Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET

‘S.W.A.T.’ (Season 1 Finale)

Synopsis: A fake 911 call puts Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the SWAT team on the hunt to stop a white supremacy group from executing bombing attacks on local communities. Also, Street’s (Alex Russell) relationship with his recently paroled mother, Karen (Sherilyn Fenn), jeopardizes his career, and Jessica (Stephanie Sigman) is thrown a curveball by her colleague, Michael Plank (Peter Facinelli), president of the police commission. Obba Babatundé retuns as Hondo’s father, Daniel Harrelson, Sr.

Air Time: Thursdays, 10 p.m. ET

‘Hawaii Five-0’ (Season 8 Finale)

Synopsis: McGarrett and Five-0 discover a Russian spy ring hiding in plain sight when a Russian nuclear attack submarine appears off the coast of Waikiki. Also, Tani is conflicted by her unnerving discovery at Adam’s house.

Air Time: Friday, 9 p.m. ET

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ (Season 9 Finale)

Synopsis: Sam is shot during a firefight with a cartel, and a suspect reveals new information on the whereabouts of Spencer Williams (Lamont Thompson), the man who kidnapped Mosley’s son five years ago. Despite several team members having grave reservations, NCIS travels to Mexico for a daring mission to locate and rescue Mosley’s son.

Air Time: Sunday, 9 p.m. ET

‘Madam Secretary’ (Season 4 Finale)

Synopsis: Elizabeth (Téa Leoni) and cabinet members brace for the fallout at home and abroad as President Dalton (Keith Carradine) prepares for a retaliatory nuclear attack on a country that has reportedly just launched missiles bound for the U.S.

Air Time: Sunday, 10 p.m. ET